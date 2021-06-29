Silicon Carbide Market Research by Fact.MR Forecast 2019 to 2029

The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak has compelled several manufacturers and industries to rethink their operations to gradually recover from the losses incurred for years to come. The organic chemicals industry suffered a huge setback due to halted production and a limited supply of raw materials.

With the vaccination process picking up pace in countries like China, India, the U.S., the U.K., and Germany, manufacturers are gradually heading towards the road to recovery with an improved supply chain and streamlined production activities.

The following report provides forecast and analysis of the global silicon carbide market along with the historical data of 2014, estimated data 2019 and forecast data up to 2029 in terms of value (US$ Mn) and volume (Tons), according to a Fact.MR study.

The research propounds critical trends that are currently influencing growth within the global silicon carbide market along with several macro-economic indicators. This newly published and insightful report on silicon carbide sheds light on key dynamics, and their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users, which are expected to transform the future of the global silicon carbide market.

The report also comprises the study of current issues with end users and opportunities for silicon carbide. It also contains value chain analysis, including the key market participants. To provide users of this report with a comprehensive view of the market, we have included a detailed competitive analysis about the key players involved in the market and strategic overviews.

The dashboard included in the report provides a detailed comparison of silicon carbide manufacturers on parameters such as total revenue, product offerings, and key strategies.

A list of key companies operating in the silicon carbide market provided in the report adds to the credibility of this exhaustive research study.

Global Silicon Carbide Market: In-Depth Assessment on Key Segments

The global silicon carbide market is segmented on the basis of product, application and region.

Product Black Silicon Carbide

Green Silicon Carbide Application Steel

Automotive

Aerospace

Military & Defense

Electrical & Electronics

Healthcare

Others Region North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Key Takeaways of Silicon Carbide (SiC) Market Study

Black Silicon Carbide will gain over 4X growth during the forecast period. Budding electric automotive industry and increasing consumption from steel and construction end-uses will invigorate demand.

Electrical & electronics segment will grow 3.6X through the projection period. Low coefficient of thermal expansion and high resistance to thermal shock make SiC an ideal raw material for electrical & electronics manufacturers.

APAC (East Asia and Southeast Asia & Oceania) account for more than 50% share of total market value with a prolific growth rate of 16% through 2029. Developing markets such as China, India, and Indonesia are propagating energy efficient automotive manufacturing, further increasing the demand for silicon carbide to be used in EV batteries.

Which regions are the market players targeting to gain a competitive edge? What is the growth forecast of the global market in region? What is the Y-o-Y growth rate of the global market? Which segment will have the maximum share of the global market by the end of year?

