Coated Glass Market Survey by Fact.MR Forecast 2019 to 2029

The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak has compelled several manufacturers and industries to rethink their operations to gradually recover from the losses incurred for years to come. The organic chemicals industry suffered a huge setback due to halted production and a limited supply of raw materials.

With the vaccination process picking up pace in countries like China, India, the U.S., the U.K., and Germany, manufacturers are gradually heading towards the road to recovery with an improved supply chain and streamlined production activities.

The following report provides forecast and analysis of the global coated glass market along with the historical data of 2014, estimated data 2019 and forecast data up to 2029 in terms of value (US$ Mn) and volume (Kilo Tons), according to a Fact.MR study.

The research propounds critical trends that are currently influencing growth within the global coated glass market along with several macro-economic indicators. This newly published and insightful report on coated glass sheds light on key dynamics, and their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users, which are expected to transform the future of the global coated glass market.

The report also comprises the study of current issues with end users and opportunities for coated glass. It also contains value chain analysis, including the key market participants. To provide users of this report with a comprehensive view of the market, we have included a detailed competitive analysis about the key players involved in the market and strategic overviews.

The dashboard included in the report provides a detailed comparison of coated glass manufacturers on parameters such as total revenue, product offerings, and key strategies.

A list of key companies operating in the coated glass market provided in the report adds to the credibility of this exhaustive research study.

Global Coated Glass Market: In-Depth Assessment on Key Segments

The global coated glass market is segmented on the basis of coating, application and region.

Coating Hard

Soft Application Architectural

Automotive

Optical

Others Region North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Key Takeaways of Coated Glass Market Study

East Asia accounts for a majority of global sales with more than 1/4 rd of the total market value. The region exhibits an impressive 7% CAGR growth.

of the total market value. The region exhibits an impressive 7% CAGR growth. Middle East & Africa offers the most remunerative growth opportunities, on the back of, market penetration of international coating standards coupled with increasing disposable income of high-net-worth individuals.

Owing to low emissivity and cost-efficient production processes, the soft coating segment will grow 2X from 2019 to 2029.

Architectural applications will continue to lead product demand on the back of increasing infrastructure development and the consequent need for energy efficient buildings.

Optical applications exhibit the highest growth rate of more than 15% CAGR till 2029. Consumer preference for sun blocking characteristics in lenses and anti-glare glasses propel the coated glass demand from this segment.

Automotive applications will show the second highest growth of over 10% CAGR during the forecast period. Commercial and consumer vehicles are rapidly employing sun reflective glasses to address temperature control and anti-glare needs while driving.

The market report gets rid of the following queries:

Which regions are the market players targeting to gain a competitive edge? What is the growth forecast of the global market in region? What is the Y-o-Y growth rate of the global market? Which segment will have the maximum share of the global market by the end of year?

