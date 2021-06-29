Smith & Nephew (UK) and B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany) are the Leading Players in the Wound Debridement Market

The wound debridement market is projected to reach USD 1,162 million by 2025 from USD 822 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.2%. Market growth is driven by the high prevalence of diabetes and associated wounds, increasing incidence of burns, and awareness programs. Emerging countries such as China and India provide growth opportunities for players in the market during the forecast period. However, the high cost of products is expected to hamper market growth to a certain extent in the coming years.

The wound debridement market is consolidated in nature. In 2019, Smith & Nephew (UK), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Coloplast (Denmark), ConvaTec (UK), Mölnlycke Healthcare (Sweden), Lohmann & Rauscher (Germany), Integra Lifesciences (US), Zimmer Biomet (US), Misonix (US), and Paul Hartmann AG (Germany) were the leading players.

Smith & Nephew offers a wide range of products in the wound debridement market, such as surgical devices, gels, and ointments. Due to its well-established product portfolio and good brand image, the company is able to maintain its leading position in the wound debridement market. In addition to this, the company has a direct presence in more than 100 countries across the globe. Moreover, the company has well-established distribution channels in developed markets such as the US. It generated ~50% of its revenue from the US alone in 2019.

B. Braun offers a wide range of gel products and pads for wound debridement. The company has a strong presence and well-established distribution channels across Europe, North America, and the APAC. Moreover, it has a good brand image in the wound care segment. All these factors have enabled it to become the second-largest player in the wound debridement market. In the coming years, the company can maintain its market leadership if it focuses on ointments, gauzes, and surgical instruments.

Diabetic foot ulcers segment to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period

Based on wound type, the wound debridement market has been segmented into diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs), venous leg ulcers (VLUs), pressure ulcers, surgical & traumatic wounds, burns, and other wounds. The DFUs segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. This is primarily due to the increasing prevalence of diabetes and the rising geriatric population.

North America is the largest regional market for wound debridement

The wound debridement market, by region, has been segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is the largest market for wound debridement, followed by Europe. Growth in the North American market can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of diabetes, high penetration of enzymatic debridement products, and strong market player presence. However, the Asia Pacific market is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in this region is driven by the presence of a large patient population and increasing awareness regarding advanced healthcare products.