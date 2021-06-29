Specialty Fertilizers Market Growth by Emerging Trends, Analysis, & Forecast to 2025

Northbrook, USA, 2021-Jun-29 — /EPR Network/ — The report “Specialty Fertilizers Market by Type (UAN, CAN, MAP, Potassium Sulfate, and Potassium Nitrate), Application Method (Soil, Foliar, and Fertigation), Form (Dry and Liquid), Crop Type, Technology, and Region – Global Forecast to 2025″, The global specialty fertilizers market is estimated to be valued at USD 37.6 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach a value of USD 51.3 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. Factors such as the rise in demand for high-efficiency fertilizers and an increase in crop varieties are projected to drive the growth of the specialty fertilizers market.

COVID-19 impact on Specialty fertilizers market

The specialty fertilizers market includes major Tier I and II suppliers like Nutrien, Ltd.(Canada), Yara International ASA (Norway), Israel Chemical Ltd. (Israel), K+S Aktiengesellschaft (Germany), Sociedad Química Y Minera De Chile (SQM) (Chile), The Mosaic Company (US), EuroChem Group (Switzerland). These suppliers have their manufacturing facilities spread across various countries across Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and RoW. The impact of COVID-19 pandemic on specialty fertilizers market has been minimal, mainly due to transportation barriers. Most of the companies are running their operations smoothly from May2020 in many regions due to government relaxation measures. However, the import of fertilizers from different countries is still delayed in some south Asian countries due to extended lockdowns. Companies have inventories sufficient only for few months, so further delay in supply might turn out to be a loss to them especially during sowing period.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=57479139

Challenges: Limited adoption of controlled-release technology

Limited awareness of the advantages of CRF with respect to application cost and environmental concerns is a major factor that is projected to significantly contribute to the growth of the specialty fertilizers market. The major factor that has led to the low rate of adoption of this technology is the established conventional fertilizers market, as the demand for conventional fertilizers among farmers remains high due to their belief in high crop returns. Though there is a high impact on the long-term cost associated with the application of fertilizers, the initial cost to be invested by farmers is significantly high, which discourages farmers from adopting this technology.

Driver: The need for high-efficiency fertilizers

Nutrient losses can occur in many ways, such as leaching, runoff, atmospheric losses, and direct loss. These nutrient losses will have an extensive impact on the environment. These nutrient losses into the water trigger eutrophication on the surfaces of water bodies, which, in turn, ruins the aquatic ecosystem. Specialty fertilizers are an easy and efficient way to supply household or garden plants with nutrients on a regular basis. The ultimate goal of adding specialty fertilizers to the soil is to supply the requisite amount of nutrients to crops and prevent the toxification of soil due to over-fertilization.

By crop type, the fruits & vegetables segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the market during the forecast period.

The trend of consuming fruits has witnessed a growth in the past two decades, and this trend is projected to continue in the coming years. According to the FAO, China is the largest producer of fresh fruits and vegetables, which has surpassed the production and growth in the US and India in 2018. The increasing exports of fruits & vegetables have also led to an increase in the crop plantation area, which has resulted in a rise in their production levels. Hence, the crop protection chemicals market for fruits & vegetables is projected to witness significant growth. This, in turn, is projected to drive the market.

Request for Customization: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=57479139

South America is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The market for specialty fertilizers in the South America region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025. According to FAOSTAT, Brazil is the largest producer of agricultural products due to the availability of abundant land and rural labor force, followed by Argentina. The growth in South America is majorly attributed to the increase in the adoption of agrochemicals and advancements in farming techniques in Brazil and Argentina with distribution channels established by global agrochemical players. Due to these factors, the market in the South America region is projected to record the highest growth from 2020 to 2025.

This report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies, along with a study on the product portfolios of the leading companies operating in the liquid fertilizers market. It includes the profiles of leading companies, such as Nutrien, Ltd.(Canada), Yara International ASA (Norway), Israel Chemical Ltd. (Israel), K+S Aktiengesellschaft (Germany), Sociedad Química Y Minera De Chile (SQM) (Chile), The Mosaic Company (US), EuroChem Group (Switzerland), CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (US), OCP Group (Morocco), OCI Nitrogen (Netherlands), Wilbur-Ellis (US), Kugler (US), Haifa Group (Israel), COMPO Expert GmbH (Germany), AgroLiquid (US), Plant Food Company, Inc. (US), Coromandel International Ltd (India), and Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd. (India), Nufarm (Australia), and Brandt (US).