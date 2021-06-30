Safe Sinai Bikers at Swiss Inn Resort Dahab

Dahab, Egypt, 2021-Jun-30 — /EPR Network/ — For the fourth year in a row, Swiss Inn Resort Dahab hosts Safe Sinai Bikers’ Event participants. Safe Sinai Bikers are organizing this event annually under the auspices of Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, Egyptian Tourist Authority and South Sinai Governorate to deliver a message to the whole world that Sinai is a safe place to travel. Using Motorcycles, they started their trip from Cairo visiting all South Sinai cities like Sharm el Sheikh, Dahab, Taba and Nuweiba for their Noble Cause. Every time they organize the event, they choose Swiss Inn Resort Dahab for their stay, due to having great cozy rooms, delicious food, Sandy Beach and most importantly the friendly staff who accommodate the guests with a warm welcome and a genuine smile. It was a great pleasure to accommodate those amazing team and looking forward for their coming visit next year.

