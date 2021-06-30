Professional Speaker and TV Personality Delatorro L. McNeal, II Awarded Honorary Doctorate

Tampa, FL, 2021-Jun-30 — /EPR Network/ — Professional speaker and TV personality Delatorro L. McNeal, II has been awarded an Honorary Doctorate Degree of Philosophy and Humane Letters for his 20-year body of work in the personal development industry.

The Business Honors Program of Trinity International University of Ambassadors awarded the Honorary Doctorate. Trinity is a private Christian university authorized by the State of Georgia, with full accreditation with the World-Wide Accreditation Commission of Christian Education Institutions and also accredited with the United Nations.

“This degree recognizes my work over the course of more than 20 years in this industry,” Dr. McNeal says, “having delivered more than 4,000 paid speaking presentations worldwide, authored eight books, and mentored more than 500 influencers through my Crush The Stage program.”

Dr. McNeal is an internationally renowned Peak Performance Expert who’s delivered keynote speeches to major corporations, professional associations, conventions, professional sports teams, churches and leadership conferences. He holds a CSP designation, the highest international recognition of professional speaking excellence, and is in the top 12% of paid professional speakers worldwide. Dr. McNeal has been featured on national television networks including FOX, ABC, NBC, BET, TBN, Daystar and Oxygen.

Ranked among the best motivational speakers in the world, Dr. McNeal is on a personal mission is to help individuals and organizations grow to the next level. “We all have the ability to get 1% better every day,” he says. “The biggest room in the world is always room for improvement.”

Dr. McNeal specializes in a powerful, interactive Peak Performance experience in which he teaches the psychology and methodology that top producers use to consistently better their best. He reveals seven paradigms that, once implemented, will ignite explosive sales, stellar customer service and rock-solid leadership.

His core teachings center on how to develop emotional muscle, strive for Peak Performance daily, win consistently, develop the attributes of top performers, think creatively on how to improve performance now, infuse more passion at work, increase commitment to personal excellence, and lead with a greater sense of purpose and certainty.

In the middle of the pandemic, Dr. McNeal signed a major publishing deal for his eighth book, Shift Into a Higher Gear: Better Your Best and Live Life to the Fullest, to be released this October. The book, which will be published by Berrett Koehler and distributed by Penguin Random House, is currently available for pre-order on BN.com and Amazon.com.

Dr. McNeal innovated The Crush Foundation, an educational nonprofit he launched in honor of his mother, who passed away eight years ago. This year he’s hosting The Crush Foundation’s inaugural event, The Olivia B., an Oratorical Scholarship Competition for minority high school students in the Tampa Bay area who demonstrate strong presentation skills. “I want to empower and inspire the next generation of young leaders by teaching them the same life, entrepreneurship, college success and public speaking skills that have served me so well,” he says, “then allow them to compete for money to help offset the cost of college education. I’ll be giving away $5,000 of my own money each year to help my community.”

Dr. McNeal is the host a transformational new podcast, Crushing Life With Delatorro, and he produced the world’s first business reality TV show centered on public speaking, THE KEYNOTE, available on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Prime, and YouTube.

See Dr. McNeal in action on Goalcast: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TKDiXGpxlK0

About Platinum Performance Global, LLC:

Platinum Performance Global, LLC partners with Fortune 500 corporations, professional associations, and entrepreneurs to drastically improve organizational effectiveness, employee morale and productivity, training and development, teamwork, sales performance, and communication. Notable clients include Johnson & Johnson, New York Life, JP Morgan Chase, Prudential, and The Million Dollar Round Table. http://www.delatorro.com