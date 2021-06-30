Affordable Kitchen Renovations in Cape Town

Cape Town, South Africa, 2021-Jun-30 — /EPR Network/ — Be it a renovation of an old kitchen or an installation of a new kitchen, it requires a thorough plan including assessing the budget. It is a good idea to seek assistance from a professional experienced in renovations. Budget Kitchens in South Africa can be your guide through the complete process while providing reasonable installations and renovations for kitchens.

Services offered by Budget Kitchens

Budget Kitchens offers various services, such as –

Kitchen renovation

Kitchen cupboards & installation: Budget Kitchens specialises in elevating the look of its client’s kitchen. The experts consult with the client to get a clear view of what they want. Afterwards, they take the measurements and come up with the best designs fitting the client’s budget.

The company offers an extensive collection of countertops depending on the client's budget. These range from the budget-friendly Formica to expensive options like Ceaser Stone.

: The company offers an extensive collection of countertops depending on the client’s budget. These range from the budget-friendly Formica to expensive options like Ceaser Stone. Plumbing & electrical: Budget Kitchens shows expertise in connecting electrical appliances such as plug points and lights. The company also installs plumbing for washing machines, dishwashers, and sinks.

Bedroom cupboards

Budget Kitchens offer designer cupboards at affordable rates that match the interior of the clients and also enhance the aesthetic appeal of their bedrooms. Moreover, the minimalist, aesthetic, and clean cupboard options offered by the company create free space in a bedroom. Budget Kitchens offers a wide range of stylish cupboard finishes, as well as customised options.

Vinyl wrapping

Budget Kitchens offers the installation of vinyl wrapping to kitchen cabinets, cupboards, doors, pedestals, and headboards. The vinyl wrapping is available in matt and gloss finishes. Clients can choose from an extensive collection of thermo laminated doors in various profiles, colours, and surface finishes. The collection covers the full spectrum including traditional and minimalist door styles. By having vinyl wrapping, you can have a durable, attractive, and low-maintenance kitchen door.

To know more about the products and services provided by Budget Kitchen, visit their website: https://www.budget-kitchens.co.za/.

About Budget Kitchens:

Budget Kitchens is a leading kitchen renovation and installation company based in Cape Town, South Africa. The main objective of the company is to add value to its clients’ house by providing reasonable kitchen renovation. They also offer high-quality and affordable cupboards for bedroom and electrical and plumbing services for the kitchen. The clients can ask the company for a rough estimate. The final price is confirmed after a consultation between the two parties. They are best known for their high-quality services and affordability.