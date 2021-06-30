Eliminate Frowns and Fine Lines with Botox

LOS ANGELES, CA, 2021-Jun-30 — /EPR Network/ — Botox aftercare offers the best way to get good results after a Botox treatment facial to get rid of frown lines. Also called Glabellar lines, frown lines are vertical lines that appear when a person frowns between the nose and the eyebrows. What triggers it is the movement and contraction between Procerus and Corrugators facial muscles. These two muscles are found close to the lower forehead and the upper nose. They help in showing various facial expressions.

In young people, the frown lines disappear as soon they stop frowning. For older people, the frown lines may refuse to go away even when a person is not frowning. One may think that you are angry while you are actually not.

What Causes Frown Lines?

When aging, frown lines show themselves as part of a natural aging process on the face. Fortunately, certain factors are available for delaying frown lines. These factors are useful because they help to reduce the appearance of these lines.

Facial Expressions that are Overactive

Several reasons are available to explain why frown lines occur and become pronounced. Facial expressions are picked up by children from observing what people around them express with their faces different emotions. These emotions include anger, joy, or sadness. Frowning can also be seen when squinting or yawning. Frown lines may come up overtime when there is hyperactivity in the frown leading to a permanent angry look. There are certain people who are over-expressive or tend to frown most of the time. Such people are likely to develop frown lines.

Premature ageing

The two proteins that are responsible for keeping your skin looking young and rejuvenated are Collagen and Elastin. The rate at which these proteins are replenished in our bodies reduce as we age, making the skin timid and less stretchy. This means that the skin continues to lose its elasticity as we grow older. When this happens, the skin begins to show deeper and visible frown lines.

Frown Line Treatment with Botox Aftercare

Fortunately, there are several facial treatment options that are available to get rid of frown lines. These skin treatments can enhance the facial skin area including the frown area. One such treatment is called Botox injection which reduces muscle contraction and replaces volume loss to address underlying causes. After you have had this treatment, it is always good to follow it up with proper Botox aftercare to get desired results.

When treating frown lines using injectables such as Botox, you need to consult your doctor first. Different skin conditions are treated differently. That is why it is important to understand first whether you are eligible for the Botox facial treatment. If the physician gives you a green light to use Botox injections, then you must look for a reliable and experienced cosmetic surgeon who can perform such a procedure and produce effective results.

Botox, which treats the skin by being administered using injections, is a skin relaxant solution. To remove frown lines, Botox can be injected into the Corrugators and Procerus muscles to relax them. Botox is not only used to remove frown lines, but also other lines that have formed in your skin. The Botox injection treatment goes directly into the muscles underneath the skin. It doesn’t affect the skin, but rather the muscles. The skin will stretch once the muscles beneath it are relaxed, making Botox treatment quite effective when treating effects of frown lines. This is also a great facial treatment technique because it also stops facial lines from deepening further into the skin. This leads to a reduced habit of excess frowning.

Once you have treated the skin using Botox injection, Dermal fillers may be used as a Botox aftercare to get rid of deep frown lines. Dermal fillers are also an injectable skin treatment technique for filling out the skin folds after facial muscles have relaxed.

About Beverly Hills Med Spa

Beverly Hills Med Spa is a wellness and anti-aging spa that offers services to rejuvenate the skin and make people look young again despite their age. We have been offering facial injections for over 10 years and this has given us the experience needed to carry out this procedure successfully. Using cutting edge technologies in the medical field, BHMS offers the highest level of facial beautification services at affordable rates. For more information, go to https://www.beverlyhillsmedspa.com/