PDX Model Market for Applications to reach USD 299 million by 2026 at a CAGR of 16.4%

This study involved four major activities in estimating the current size of the PDX model market. Exhaustive secondary research was carried out to collect information on the market, its peer markets, and its parent market. The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing with industry experts across the value chain through primary research. Both top-down and bottom-up approaches were employed to estimate the complete market size. After that, market breakdown and data triangulation procedures were used to estimate the market size of segments and subsegments.

Key Factors Driving Market Growth:

Market growth is driven mainly by factors such as growing demand for personalized medicine, continuous support for cancer research, and growth in pharma R&D. Rising demand for humanized PDX model is expected to provide growth opportunity for players in the patient-derived xenograft models market.

Expected Revenue Growth:

[173 Pages Report] The global PDX model market size is projected to reach USD 299 million by 2026 from USD 140 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 16.4%.

The mice models segment dominated the PDX model market in 2020.

On the basis of type, the market is broadly segmented into mice models and rat models. In 2020, mice models accounted for the largest share of the patient-derived xenograft models market. This can primarily be attributed to factors such as ease of procurement, ease of manipulation, and the minimum facility requirement for keeping mice models under observation compared to rats is driving their use in the generation of PDX model.

The contract research organizations segment will witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

Based on application, the patient-derived xenograft models market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, contract research organizations (CROs), and academic & research institutions. In 2020, the contract research organizations segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth rate in this segment can be attributed to the increasing number of pharmaceutical companies outsourcing their preclinical studies to CROs.

North America was the largest regional market for PDX model market in 2020.

Geographically, the patient-derived xenograft model market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In 2020, North America accounted for the largest share of the market, followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. The large share of the North American market is attributed to the rising incidence of cancer and growing research activity in cancer and stem cells.

The preclinical drug development segment accounted for the largest share of the application segment in the PDX model industry in 2020.

Based on application, the patient-derived xenograft models market is categorized into three segments—preclinical drug development, biomarker analysis, and basic cancer research. The preclinical drug development application segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2020. The key factor driving this segments growth is the rising number of clinical trials every year.

Key Players:

Key players in the patient-derived xenograft models market include JSR Corporation (Japan), WuXi AppTec (China), Champions Oncology, Inc. (US), The Jackson Laboratory (US), Oncodesign (France), Charles River Laboratories (US), Hera Biolabs (US), EPO Berlin-Buch (Germany), Envigo (US), Xentech (France), Urosphere (France), and Explora BioLabs (US).