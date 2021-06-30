Triethylene Glycol (TEG) Market Top Company Profiles and Recent Development Report

Felton, Calif., USA, June. 30, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Triethylene Glycol (TEG) Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Triethylene Glycol (TEG) Market is anticipated to reach USD 718.3 million by 2022. Tri-ethylene glycol is an odorless, colorless, hygroscopic liquid and non-volatile in nature. Triethylene Glycol Market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 3.5% in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

Key Players:

Huntsman Corporation

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation

LyondellBasell

SABIC

Indorama Venture

Clariant

ExxonMobil

The Dow Chemical Company

Lotte Chemical Corporation

INEOS Group Limited

Reliance Industries Ltd

Royal Dutch Shell

Growth Drivers:

Ethylene glycol is commercially prepared by oxidation of ethylene at high temperature in the presence of catalyst silver oxide, followed by hydration of ethylene oxide to produce mono, di and tri-ethylene glycol as sub-products.Tri-ethylene glycol is used as vinyl plasticizer, as in-between in the manufacture of polyester polyols and resins, and as a solvent in several various applications.

The factors that propel the growth of the TEG industry include rising demand for solvents and increasing oil & gas investigation activities across the world. On the other hand, there are factors that may hamper the growth of the market including higher derivatives of glycols, and high cost of production. Triethylene Glycol Market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 3.5% in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

Product Type Outlook:

Industrial Grade

Other

Application Outlook:

Natural gas dehydration

Solvents

Plasticizers

Polyurethanes

Humectants

Polyester Resins

Others

Regional Outlook:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Asia-Pacific accounted for the major share of the Triethylene Glycol (TEG) Market Size in 2014 and will continue to lead in the forecast period. The factors that could be attributed to the growth includes rising use of gas as a fuel source in India, China, Japan, and South Korea. Improved demand for TEG in the region.

Some of the key players that fuel the growth of the Triethylene Glycol industry comprise ExxonMobil, LyondellBasell, Honeywell International Inc. E.I. duPont de Nemours & Company, 3M, Ineos, Honam Petrochemical Corporation, Shell, SABIC, Clariant, and Reliance Industries Ltd. The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

