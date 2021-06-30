Industrial Alcohol Market Latest Trends, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2025

Chicago, 2021-Jun-30 — /EPR Network/ —

The industrial alcohol market is estimated to reach USD 93.3 billion in 2020 and is projected to account for USD 112.0 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period. There is a rising demand for fuel grade ethyl alcohol which is used as a blend in transportation fuels. The North American region dominates in grain and corn production used for ethyl alcohol manufacturing. The Asia pacific region is projected to grow at the highest growth rate.

Download PDF brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=202506822

By type, the ethyl alcohol segment is projected to dominate the industrial alcohol market during the forecast period

Based on type, the cereals & grains segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the industrial alcohol market in 2019. Ethyl alcohol is used in a wide variety of industries due to which it is used in food grade as well as fuel grades.Pure ethyl alcohol is used for its sanitizing, cleaning, and solvent properties. Many medicines, food products, flavorings, and cosmetics could not be produced without it. It is used to process vaccines, compound tonics, syrups, tinctures, liniments, and antiseptics as well as being vital in the manufacture of pharmaceuticals such as chloroform, atabrine, and barbiturates. It is used in the production of adhesives, cosmetics, detergents, explosives, inks, hand cream, plastics, and textiles.

The fossil fuel segment in the industrial alcohol market is estimated to account for the largest share

Based on source, fossil fuel segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the industrial alcohol market in 2019. The need to reduce dependence on fossil oil as a direct source of fuel is the major driving force for the methanol market. Methanol is used for spreading gasoline supplies in many gasoline markets around the world. Industrial alcohols extracted from the petroleum or synthetic ethyl alcohol can be manufactured easily through the hydrolysis of ethylene, which is a major petrochemical. Alcohol is synthesized from petroleum by creating ethylene, and then hydrating to form ethanol. Both synthetic and fermented alcohol meant to be used for non-drinking purposes are purposely denatured to avoid liquor tax.

The Chemical intermediates & solvents industrial alcohol segment in the industrial alcohol market is estimated to account for the largest share

Based on application, chemical intermediates & solvents segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the industrial alcohol market in 2019. This application of industrial alcohol segment accounts for the largest share in the industrial alcohol market. Benzyl alcohol and isopropyl alcohol are majorly used as solvents. Approximately 46% of isopropyl alcohol produced is used in industrial solvent applications, whereas around 28% of benzyl alcohol is used as solvents. Apart from use as an industrial solvent, alcohol is also used in the manufacturing of chemical intermediaries and fertilizers.

Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=202506822

Research Coverage

This report segmentstheindustrial alcoholmarketbased ontype, source, application, and region. In terms of insights, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses—competitive landscape, end-use analysis, and company profiles—which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the industrial alcohol industry,the high-growth regions, countries, government initiatives, market disruption, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441