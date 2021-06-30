Plant-based Meat Market to Partake Significant Development During 2020 to 2025

Northbrook, USA, 2021-Jun-30 — /EPR Network/ — According to MarketsandMarkets, the plant-based meat market is estimated to be valued at USD 4.3 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 8.3 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 14.0%, in terms of value. It is witnessing significant growth due to growing vegan and flexitarian population across the world, rising awareness about the health benefits offered by plant-based meat over animal meat, and growth in government initiatives along with significant investments are driving the global market. The European market is going to dominate the market, due to innovative product development in the region, backed with appropriate research and development facilities available in the region.

Opportunities: Favorable marketing and correct positioning of plant-based meat

The sales of plant-based meat can be increased by adopting marketing strategies such as diversification and segmentation. The objective is to create more demand among consumers, such as health-conscious consumers, vegetarians, flexitarians, and vegans. Along with this, it is crucial to position the product at the right place through the right sales channel.

Companies need to focus on this criterion to sustain in the market and increase their sales. They need to position themselves by expanding their customer relationships and extended their reach globally. Appropriate labeling can further accelerate market growth. The North American and European plant-based meat markets relatively emphasize the labeling criterion. It is expected that this will be followed by the Asia-Pacific region as well, leading to market growth.

Challenges: Perception regarding the taste of plant-based meat products

Plant-based meat products contain nutritional benefits similar to that of animal meat. Manufacturers try to make the meat substitutes similar to meat in terms of texture, color, flavor, and taste. However, most consumers are disappointed by the taste and variety of meat substitutes. Consumers have a perception that there is a significant compromise in taste if they opt for meat substitutes. For instance, the off-flavor of soy protein makes it undesirable for consumption. The off-flavor is caused by compounds, such as aldehydes, ketones, furans, and alcohols. Medium-chain aldehydes are among the major reasons for the beany and grassy taste of soy products. However, the high nutritional value of soy has led to its demand.

Besides, consumers believe that meat substitutes are either too gummy or too chewy. This has led meat substitute manufacturers to offer innovative products, such as an increase in the density of flesh, mainly the soy protein and wheat gluten, to improve the texture of their meat substitutes, closely mimicking the chewiness of meat.

By type, beef is projected to account for the largest share in the market during the forecast period

Based on type, beef dominated the market. Plant-based beef provides similar characteristics to that of beef. It provides similar characteristics to that of beef. Beef-related plant-based products such as meat-free beef pieces, no-beef burgers, beef watercress, and beefsteak are made from sources such as soy and wheat. Furthermore, manufacturers are focusing on new product launches to meet consumer demand from vegetarian populations.

The North American region is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecasted period

North America is the fastest growing region in the global plant-based meat market. For American consumers, meat is a very prominent part of their diets. However, as many researches highlighted the health risks related to the consumption of red meat, consumers are increasingly shifting toward plant-based diets as they are a healthier option as compared to animal meat. Furthermore, Consumers in the region are adopting a flexitarian lifestyle and are incorporating plant-based foods in their daily routine diets. Along with this, the trend of veganism is gaining momentum in the region, which is further contributing to the growth of the plant-based meat market. Governments are also investing heavily in the plant-based protein industry, as there is a rise of vegan and vegetarian eating.

This report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of leading companies. It consists of profiles of leading companies, such as Beyond Meat (US), Impossible Foods Inc. (US), Maple Leaf Foods (Canada), The Vegetarian Butcher (Netherlands), Gardein Protein International (Canada), Morningstar Farms (US), Quorn Foods (US), Amy’s Kitchen (US), Tofurky (US), Gold&Green Foods Ltd. (Finland), Sunfed (New Zealand), VBites Food Limited (UK), Alpha Foods (US), Planterra Foods (US), Before the Butcher (US), No Evil Foods (US), Like Meat (Germany), The Meatless Farm Co. (England), Hooray Foods (US), and Yves Veggie Cuisine (Canada).

