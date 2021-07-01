The Leading High-Tech Factory for Catering Equipment

Cape Town, South Africa, 2021-Jul-01 — /EPR Network/ — Mac Brothers is a South African-based company that manufactures and installs a wide range of premium catering equipment, medical sanitary ware, mortuary and laboratory equipment, and washroom accessories for various industries such as hospitals, restaurants, laboratories, and many others.

Catering Equipment

Mac Brothers started off as a producer of stainless steel catering equipment and have now grown into one of the leading producers and suppliers for brands such as Burger King, Spur, and a few other well-known names in the food service industry.

Medical Sanitary ware

The newest addition to the Mac Brothers offering; Mac-Care! Mac-Care’s range of products are based on consultations with various different end users, architects, as well as engineers in order to improve the hygiene and safety of the equipment. A new partnership with the European producer, PROOX, has been established in order to distribute a range of washroom accessories to add the finished touched to the Mac-Care range

Mortuary & Laboratory Equipment

Mac Brothers have partnered up with one of the leading producers in the UK to locally manufacture internationally renowned mortuary equipment that will perfectly complement their current range of body storage racking systems.

Mac Brothers have a high-tech factory and have recently invested R30 million into additional machinery at their already state-of-the-art production plant. They now own the latest Salvagnini P4 panel blender, fibre optic laser cutters, and other sheet metal manufacturing assembly machines! Not only do they make premium equipment, but Mac Brothers also have a fully qualified team of designers who can liaise with clients during the conceptualisation stage through to final plans to focus on creating an efficient, sustainable, and productive working environment.

But that is not all, Mac Brothers also offer, for specialised applications, services such as manufacturing, installation services and, of course, after-sales service to all customers.

About Mac Brothers:

The high-tech factory was founded in 2002 and is now an established empowerment company that is listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange with a level 4 B-BBEE rating, with branches in Cape Town, Durban, and Harare. Mac Brothers believe in lean business practices, upliftment within their industry, as well as the use of Green initiatives.

