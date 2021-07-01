Clark Painting & Powerwashing Offers Epoxy Floor Coatings for Garage Floors

Peachtree City, Georgia, 2021-Jul-01 — /EPR Network/ — Clark Painting & Powerwashing is pleased to announce they now offer epoxy floor coating applications for garage floors. These epoxy coatings improve the appearance of garage floors, enhance durability, and require less maintenance than bare concrete floors.

The team at Clark Painting & Powerwashing provides professional coatings customized to meet the needs of each customer. It’s the ideal option for commercial and residential garages to protect the floor against damage from spilled oil and other liquids. It also prevents dust buildup and ensures easy cleanup in the event of a spill. Because the epoxy is also impact resistant, floors don’t damage as easily.

Clark Painting & Powerwashing offers epoxy coatings in various colors to ensure every customer can find the one that works best for their needs. They use industrial-grade epoxy to give their customers a high-quality finish that lasts. Their professional application increases the floor’s lifetime, hides unsightly cracks and blemishes, and provides the protection their customers need for their garage floors.

Anyone interested in learning about epoxy garage floor coatings can find out more by visiting the Clark Painting & Powerwashing website or by calling 1-770-334-4768.

About Clark Painting & Powerwashing: Clark Painting & Powerwashing provides residents and business owners with various services, including painting, epoxy floor coatings, powerwashing, window cleaning, gutter cleaning, drywall repair, and more. Their experienced contractors complete work promptly with a high quality of service. Their work meets the highest standards to ensure complete customer satisfaction.

