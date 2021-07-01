What are the Key Strategies of Fertilizer Additives Market Players Forecast 2020 to 2030

The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak has compelled several manufacturers and industries to rethink their operations to gradually recover from the losses incurred for years to come. The organic chemicals industry suffered a huge setback due to halted production and a limited supply of raw materials.

The report offers actionable and valuable insights on the Fertilizer Additives market. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Fertilizer Additives across various industries and regions.

According to a recently published Fact.MR study, the fertilizer additives market is estimated to witness moderate growth during the 2018-2028 period owing to the decrease in the average arable land and growing demand for food and agricultural produce. Technological innovations and modern-day advancements are helping manufacturers develop fertilizer additives that enhance fertilizer performance significantly and increase the average crop yield.

Anti-caking agents which prevent the formation of lumps in powdered fertilizers are expected to hold a substantial share of the fertilizer additives market. These agents are composed of fats and oils which prevent the interaction between atmosphere and fertilizer particles.

Manufacturers are finding anti-caking agents increasingly effective as the absence of lumps in fertilizers aid them in effectively handling, packaging, and transporting fertilizers. Further, the absence of anti-caking agents in fertilizers can cause agglomeration which prohibits the material from evenly distributing in the fields and hence results in wastage. Additionally, agglomeration of fertilizers can block flow passages of machines used for distributing fertilizers, clearing which incurs hefty costs.

The recent research by Fact.MR opines that these factors are vital drivers of the growing demand for anti-caking agents which accounted for over 50% of the fertilizer additives market share in 2018. Additionally, the introduction of organic anti-caking agents for use in fertilizer manufacturing is further estimated to bolster market growth as demand for organic substances continues to proliferate in the agrochemicals market.

Burgeoning Demand for Nitrogen-based Fertilizers to Uphold Fertilizer Additives Market Growth

Nitrogen is a key element which is required in a plethora of metabolic functions in plants. Being an essential component required in the production of amino acids, nitrogen-based fertilizers influence protein production in plants and aid in increasing the crop yield of the soil owing to which demand for such fertilizers is on the rise. The Fact.MR study suggests nitrogen-based fertilizers will continue gaining increasing penetration with their widespread adoption in the production of fruits, horticulture, fodder crops, and oilseeds. A recent instance that alludes to the growing popularity of nitrogen-based fertilizers was when it was reported that there was a shortage of nitrogen fertilizers in the US in August 2018.

The robust demand for nitrogen-based fertilizers can potentially open gateways to new opportunities for manufacturers with a focus on developing additives that could enhance the effective consumption of nitrogen in crops.

A recent study by Fact.MR on the fertilizer additives market offers a 10-year forecast for 2020 and 2030. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of the fertilizer additives market. This report explicates on vital dynamics such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players, along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with the manufacturing of fertilizer additives. The study also provides dynamics that are responsible for influencing the future status of the fertilizer additives market over the forecast period.

A detailed assessment of the fertilizer additives market value chain analysis, business execution, and supply chain analysis across regional markets has been covered in the report. A list of prominent companies operating in the fertilizer additives market along with their product portfolios enhances the reliability of this comprehensive research study.

Fertilizer Additives Market: Report Summary

The study offers a comprehensive analysis on diverse features, including production capacities, demand, product developments, revenue generation, and sales in the fertilizer additives market across the globe.

A comprehensive estimate on the fertilizer additives market has been provided through an optimistic scenario as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account the sales of fertilizer additives during the forecast period. Price point comparison by region with global average price is also considered in the study.

Fertilizer Additives Market: Analysis on Market Size Evaluation

The fertilizer additives market has been analyzed for each market segment, in terms of volume (Tons) and value (US$ Mn).

Market estimates at global and regional levels for fertilizer additives are available in terms of “US$ Mn” for value and in “Tons” for volume. A Y-o-Y growth contrast on prominent fertilizer additives market segments, along with market attractiveness evaluation, has been incorporated in the report. Furthermore, absolute dollar opportunity analysis of all the segments adds prominence to the report. Absolute dollar opportunity plays a crucial role in assessing the level of opportunity that a manufacturer/distributor can look to achieve, along with identifying potential resources, considering the sales and distribution perspective in the global fertilizer additives market.

Fertilizer Additives Market: Segmentation

Fact.MR has studied the fertilizer additives market with detailed segmentation on the basis of type, application, and key regions.

Type

Anti-caking Agents

Dust Suppressors

Drying Agents

Granulating Agents

Others

Application

Nitrogen

Phosphorous Pentoxide

Potassium Oxide

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

Japan

Middle East & Africa

