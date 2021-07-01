Europe Carpet Market Application, Profit Margin Analysis & Business Environment Study

Felton, Calif., USA, July. 01, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Europe Carpet Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Europe Carpet Market is expected to reach USD 60.31 billion by 2022. Carpet is a floor covering made from thick woven fabric, which is mainly distinguished from general term rug. It may be a neutral foundation or may be a focal point with stronger, vibrant colors, bolder textures and patterns.

Key Players:

DuPont

Agnella SA

Balta Group

Mohawk Industries Inc.

Brintons Carpets

Creatuft NV

Associated Weavers International Group NV

Dekowe GmbH & Co.KG

Fletco Carpets A/S

Primrose Mill Carpets, Ltd.

Royal Carpet SA

Egetæpper A/S

Halbmond Teppichwerke GmbH

Growth Drivers:

The Europe Carpet Market is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. Rising use of eco-friendly substances in floor covering production, high spending by populace towards residential floor replacement and home décor, and developing economic condition and growing building construction activities are documented as major factors of Europe Carpet Market that are estimated to enhance the growth in the years to come.

Raw Material Outlook:

Nylon

Polyester

Polypropylene

Others

Product Outlook:

Woven

Tufted

Knotted

Others

Tufted carpets sector accounted for the substantial market share of Europe Carpet in terms of volume and is estimated to lead the overall market in the coming years. This may be because it may be shaped into several textures and shapes which offers a way for manufacturers to create these carpets. In addition, the knotted carpet sector is estimated to grow at fastest pace with significant market share in the coming years.

Application Outlook:

Residential

Non-residential

Others

Another sector comprises aerospace and automobile applications. Residential sector accounted for the substantial market share of Europe Carpet and is estimated to continue its dominance in the coming years. This may be because of high demand from non-residential offices and commercial firms and rising use of carpets as flooring substances in production units.

Regional Outlook:

Germany accounted for the substantial market share of Europe Carpet in terms of volume and is estimated to lead the overall market in the coming years. The reason behind the overall market growth could be developed manufacturing sites, residential buildings, and commercial offices. In addition, England follows the suit and is estimated to grow at fastest pace in the coming years.

