Which Will be the Top-Selling Product in the Architectural Coatings Market?

Architectural coatings market is anticipated to witness a moderate growth, with sales of Architectural Coatings Market expected to surpass 33,000,000 tons by 2018 end, according to the latest report by Fact.MR. The demand for architectural coatings continues to remain influenced by the robust growth in the construction industry worldwide. Meanwhile, reconstruction and renovation of existing structures across the countries are also contributing towards the growth of architectural coatings market.

The construction industry is likely to grow significantly in the US, India, and China, according to the report named Global Construction 2030. All the three countries are expected to account for nearly 57% of the global growth, said the report.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2374

With the emergence of the stringent regulations on the VOC emission, paint and coating manufacturers are shifting their focus from solvent bourne coatings to water bourne coatings. Also, around 80% of household paints sold today are water-based paints, as per the Paint Quality Institute. Advances in additives and resin technologies to overcome the performance issues of water-based coatings like viscosity, flow, and foaming are resulting in increasing demand for water bourne formulation in architectural coatings market.

APEJ to Rule Architectural Coatings Market, with China and India Accounting for Highest Market Share

APEJ is likely to remain dominant in the architectural coatings market for a long period of time. With growing economy and emerging middle class, the demand for residential construction is growing the India and China. Majority of the construction projects use solvent-based coatings and paints owing to the low-cost and better performance.

However, eco-friendly coatings have shown better growth in recent years with governments across APEJ introducing VOC emission. Research institutes along with the green coating manufacturers are investing increasingly in the research and development of innovative raw materials and technologies resulting in the non-hazardous and eco-friendly architectural coatings.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=2374

The production of sustainable coatings and smart coatings enhancing the dirt and mold resistance has also increased in the architectural coatings market in APEJ. Production of formaldehyde free, reduced VOC, and water-based coatings has also grown to meet the rising demand for eco-friendly architectural coatings in the region.

Market Segmentation

The architectural coatings market is segmented on the basis of resin type, application, and formulation type.

The key segments are further divided into sub-segments in order to offer clear picture on the growth of the architectural coatings market.

Based on the resin type, the architectural coatings market is segmented into Fluoropolymers, Acrylics, Metallic Additive, Urethanes, and others (epoxy, poly alkyds, and amines).

On the basis of application the market segmentation includes residential and non-residential. Based on the formulation type, the architectural coatings market is further segmented into Water Bourne and Solvent Bourne.

Acrylics Resin to Witness Substantial Growth in Architectural Coatings Market

Compared to the other types of resins used in architectural coatings, acrylics resins are likely to account for the highest market share in the architectural coatings market, the demand is expected to exceed 9,000,000 tons by the end of 2018, as per the new study by Fact.MR. Acrylic resins are finding large application in architectural coatings, especially in exterior application.

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/2374

Owing to the UV and weathering resistance, and good gloss and color retention, acrylic resins are witnessing increasing demand from paints and coatings manufacturers across the globe. Rising preference for hybrid coatings, prepared by blending acrylic polymer with other functional polymers for application in interior and exterior surfaces is driving the architectural coatings market growth. This has also emerged a way to overcome various inadequacies of traditional acrylic paints.

The demand for waterborne acrylic coatings is also increasing due to the new emission standards on VOC introduced by governments across various countries. In the last few years, acrylic surface coatings have surpassed the use of alkyd surface coatings in the paint and coating industry, especially in the developing regions.

The overall growth in the architectural coatings market is likely to remain moderate, with the global demand of architectural coatings reaching at 4.1% CAGR in terms of volume during 2018-2027.

Read More Trending and Similar Reports from Fact.MR – https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2020/03/26/2007072/0/en/Demand-for-Pharmaceutical-Packaging-to-Double-Through-2029-High-Preference-for-Sustainable-Packaging-to-Drive-Market-Growth-Says-a-New-Fact-MR-study.html

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com