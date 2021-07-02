TeroTAM proudly announce launch of Preventive Maintenance 2.0 

TeroTAM Techlabs Private Limited FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE XX/XX/XXXX

Ahmedabad – 380060

contact@terotam.com

TeroTAM Techlabs Pvt. Ltd launches upgraded version of their Preventive Maintenance software after grand success of Version 1

GUJARAT, Ahmedabad, India, 2021-Jul-02 — /EPR Network/ — TeroTAM Techlabs Pvt. Ltd., provider of CMMS software announces their upgraded version of Preventive Maintenance with modernized features that helps organizations to plan and implement Preventive maintenance with more accuracy and effectiveness. From vast experience and constant interaction and feedback from its valuable clients, TeroTAM has concluded that when the program is properly operated the benefits exceed the costs.

With a constant growing and upgrading world, TeroTAM identified further the needs of advanced level which can deliver a better experience to their users with Supreme level of added features and hence decided to develop Preventive Maintenance 2.0 and put their team in the process.

After constant efforts and challenges, TeroTAM has added advanced features and modules in Preventive Maintenance where users can have all the best facilities and smart work efficiently.

Upgraded Features of TeroTAM’s Preventive Maintenance 2.0

Attachment of Files, Images etc., in Maintenance Tickets

Multiple Frequency option for users based on Days, Weeks, Months, Quarter and Year Basis

Performance Improvement by improvised User Interface

Preventive Maintenance Checklist

Preventive Maintenance Task Assignment to respective Staff Member

Daily Mail Alert on pending maintenance and schedules

Build Preventive Maintenance Report with Weekly/Monthly plan download

Schedule PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE Delete, Single Delete, Multiple delete, Multiple Pass and Multiple Fail,

Digital signature of complete Preventive Maintenance report.

About TeroTAM: TeroTAM is a Computerized Maintenance and Management System (CMMS) that manages, maintains and controls high value Assets using high-end analytics to optimize the level of performance and expands the life cycle of your assets. TeroTAM also offers other multiple solutions like Asset Tracking, Complaint Tracking and Management, Facility Management, Task Management with smart tracking, internal communication with the high end features like QR Code scanning and Digital signature.