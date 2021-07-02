Polymeric Membrane Market to Record Sturdy Growth by 2030

Gas Separation Membrane Market – Scope of the Report

The gas separation membrane market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow during the forecast period of 2020 – 2030. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining growth of the gas separation membrane market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply of gas separation membrane. The report primarily conveys a summary of the market, considering the present and upcoming global natural gas processing plants, oil & gas industry and air separation developments to reveal striking sides relating to the adoption of gas separation membrane across prominent regional markets.

A detailed assessment of the market supply chain analysis, business execution, and value chain analysis across the regional markets have been provided in the report. A list of prominent companies operating in the gas separation membrane market, enhance the reliability of this comprehensive research study.

“Increasing demand from niche applications like bio gas treatment plants and petrochemical industries are set to create remunerative opportunities for market players”, says the Fact.MR analyst.

Gas Separation Membrane Market: Report Summary

The study offers an inclusive analysis on diverse features including demand, revenue generation, and sales by key players in the gas separation membrane market across the globe. A comprehensive study on the market has been done through optimistic and conservative scenarios. The analysis and estimation of price point comparison by region with the global average price has been included in this study.

Gas Separation Membrane Market: Segmentation

Fact.MR has segmented the gas separation membrane market on the basis of material, construction, application, end use and region.

Material Polymeric Membrane

Inorganic Membrane

Metallic Membrane Construction Hollow Fiber Module

Spiral Wound Module

Plate & Frame Module Application Nitrogen Separation

Oxygen Separation

Acid gas Separation

Hydrogen Separation

Methane Separation

Carbon Dioxide Separation

Olefin – Paraffin Separation End Use Chemical

Petrochemical and Oil & Gas

Food and Beverages

Power Generation

Pharmaceutical

Pollution Control

Others Region North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East Africa

Key Takeaways of Gas Separation Membrane Market Study:

Surging demand for natural gas and shale gas crude oils are set to fuel market growth during the forecast period.

On the basis of material, Polymeric Membrane is poised to remain the preferred material throughout the assessment period accounting for over three fourth of the market share by 2030.

Hollow fiber construction is projected to create absolute $ opportunity worth ~ US$ 757 Mn by 2030.

Nitrogen has driven the consumption of gas separation membranes, accounting for nearly one fourth of the global demand in 2019.

On the basis of end use, the petrochemicals and oil & gas industry is poised to experience leading growth rate of ~8% during the forecast period.

Europe is poised to remain a lucrative pocket in the global gas separation membrane market and is set to surpass market valuation of over US$ 1300 Mn in 2030.

