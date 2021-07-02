Cell Dissociation Market worth $561 million by 2026 – Emergence of Advanced Tissue Dissociation Enzyme Products

PUNE, India, 2021-Jul-02 — /EPR Network/ — The study involved four major activities in estimating the current size of the Cell Dissociation Market. Exhaustive secondary research was done to collect information on the market and its different sub-segments. The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing with industry experts across the value chain through primary research. Both top-down and bottom-up approaches were employed to estimate the complete market size.

Expected Revenue Surge:

The Global Cell Dissociation Market size is projected to reach USD 561 million by 2026 from USD 282 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 14.7% during the forecast period.

GROWTH OPPORTUNITY: Growth opportunities in emerging markets;

Emerging markets, such as China, India, and Brazil, are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for players operating in the cell dissociation market. These markets are expected to witness high growth in the coming years owing to the increasing R&D activities in the life sciences sector in these countries. For instance, pharmaceutical companies based in India are making significant investments in R&D to introduce new drugs into the market. Cadila Healthcare Ltd., an India-based pharmaceutical company, spent USD 113 million on R&D in 2020, an increase of 13% over 2019. Similarly, Biocon, another India-based pharmaceutical company, spent USD 58.79 million on R&D in 2020, an increase of 52% over 2019. Such investments are expected to increase the demand for cell dissociation products in the country.

Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=97548003

Based on the product,

The cell dissociation market is segmented into Enzymatic dissociation products, Non-Enzymatic dissociation products and instruments. The Enzymatic dissociation products segment is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The large share of this segment can be attributed increasing incidence of research.

By type;

The cell dissociation market is segmented Tissue dissociation and cell detachment. The Tissue dissociation segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020. The large share of this segment can be attributed to increasing research and development expenditure in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries drives segment growth.

Based on end-users;

The cell dissociation market is segmented into Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology industries, Research and Accedemics and other end users. Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology industries segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2020. The increasing insvestments pharmaceutical and biotechnology is the major driving factors for this market

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=97548003

North America dominates the global cell dissociation market

Geographically; Segmented into four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2020, North America accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of North America can primarily be attributed to the increasing research in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries and the strong presence of major market players in this region.

The major players in the cell dissociation market are Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland), Cytiva (a part of Danaher Corporation) (US), STEMCELL Technologies (Canada), Miltenyi Biotec (Germany), and PromoCell GmbH (Germany) etc.