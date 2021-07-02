Air Jet Ejectors Market Analysis, Growth by Top Companies, Trends by Types and Application, Forecast to 2030

Air Jet Ejectors Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants/vendors identified in the air jet ejectors market across the globe are:

  • Exair Corporation
  • Nitech, Inc.
  • Northfield Precision Instrument Corp
  • Temp-Press, Inc.
  • Schutte & Koerting
  • EDM Sales & Supplies, Inc.
  • Fox Venturi Eductors
  • Wilson Company
  • Wistar Equipment, Inc.
  • Automation Technology, Inc.
  • Air Flo Spray Equipment Co.
  • Transvac Systems Ltd.

Air Jet Ejectors Market: Trend/ Regional Outlook

Air jet ejectors are pegged to have strong prospects for growth and market penetration. From a regional perspective, the air jet ejectors market can be segmented into nine key regions, namely China, India, Japan, South East Asia, North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Middle East & Africa. North America and Latin America markets are expected to register significant CAGRs over the forecast period. Eastern Europe and Western Europe are also estimated to witness string growth with substantial CAGRs during the forecast period.

Air Jet Ejectors Market: Segmentation

On the basis of the number of nozzles, the air jet ejectors market can be segmented into:

  • Single Nozzle Air Jet Ejectors
  • Multi Nozzle Air Jet Ejectors

On the basis of the material used, the air jet ejectors market can be segmented into:

  • Carbon Steel
  • Stainless Steel
  • Polypropylene
  • PTFE
  • Titanium
  • Others

On the basis of the source of heating, the air jet ejectors market can be segmented into:

  • Oil
  • Heating
  • Others

On the basis of the type of application, the air jet ejectors market can be segmented into:

  • Boiler Condensers
  • Fresh Water Generators
  • Fertilizer plants
  • Hybrid Vacuum Systems
  • Organic Motivated Systems
  • Self-Priming of Centrifugal Pumps

