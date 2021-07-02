Walking Assist Devices Market worth $6.57 Billion : Rise in aging population

Pune, India, 2021-Jul-02 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “Walking Assist Devices Market by Product Type (Gait Belts & Lift Vests, Canes, Crutches, Walker, Wheelchairs, Power Scooters), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and ROW) – Global Forecast ” published by MarketsandMarkets™

The global walking assist devices market is expected to reach $6.57 Billion by 2020, at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2015 to 2020.

The global market is expected to witness growth in the coming years, owing to factors such as the increase in the number of initiatives undertaken by governments of various countries to ensure availability of walking assist devices to a huge consumer base, rise in aging population, and increasing incidences of Debilitating Neurological Diseases & Injuries

Global walking assist devices market is Segmented on:

1. Products

2. Geography

The global market is broadly classified on the basis of product and geography. Based on product, the market is broadly segmented into gaits belts and lift vests, canes, crutches, walkers, wheelchairs, and power scooters. The wheelchairs segment contributed the largest share of the market in 2014.

The market is broadly segmented on the basis of product and geography. Based on product, the global market is classified into gaits belts and lift vests, canes, crutches, walkers, wheelchairs, and power scooters. The wheelchairs segment of the global market is the largest and also the fastest growing segment.

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=24035174

Walking Assist Devices Market Stakeholders :

Companies Manufacturing Walking Assist Devices

Medical Device Distributors

Healthcare Institutions (Hospitals, Medical Schools, and Governing Bodies)

Health Insurance Providers

Research and Consulting Firms

Regulatory Authorities

This report on the global market is analyzed and segmented on the basis of product, and region. It analyzes the competitive developments, such as alliance, joint venture, and merger & acquisition of the global market. This market is also analyzed with an explicit focus on the high-growth applications and fastest-growing market segments.

The walking assist devices are generally used by the patients suffering from spinal cord injuries (SCI), hemiplegia and other types of paralysis, multiple sclerosis (MS), cerebral palsy (CP), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), arthritis, and lower-limb amputations.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=24035174

The geographical regions mapped in the report are:

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia-Pacific (APAC)

4. Rest of the World



Geographical Growth Analysis:

North America accounted for the largest share in the global walking assist devices market in 2014. The walking assist devices market in the North American region is mostly driven by factors, such as presence of supportive government policies, sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, and increasing geriatric population base. Europe is the fastest growing region in global market in 2014 due to increase in technological advancements in the healthcare sector and development of new products that are equipped with gadgets.

Some key players mentioned in the research report are:

walking assist devices market by new product launches, recent developments, and mergers & acquisitions. The major players operating in this market are Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Permobil Inc., GF Health Products, Inc., Invacare Corporation, Besco Medical Co., LTD., Betterlifehealthcare Ltd., C.T.M. Homecare Product, Inc., Ottobock, Ossenberg GmbH, Pride Mobility Products Corp., Aetna Inc., Sunrise Medical (US) LLC, and Karma Healthcare Ltd., among others.