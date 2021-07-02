Market Sale For Edge Band Tapes Anticipated To Create Sizable Incremental Opportunity

250 page market research report by Fact.MR, leading business and competitive intelligence provider, analyzing how Edge Band Tapes Market sales will grow.

Edge band tapes have gained momentum in the market over the last decade with the rising globalization and increasing growth in the transportation & logistics sector.

Generally, edge band tapes are made up of many different material types for packaging various products in numerous end-use industries, such as food & beverages, pharmaceutical, consumer products, automotive, and electrical & electronics, etc. among many other industries. Also, increasing use of warehouses for storage of goods have raised the demand for cartons and packaging.

As a result, to keep safe their products in warehouses, many transportation & logistics companies are using edge band tapes. The global market for edge band tapes houses over a hundred many small and large manufacturers who work at a regional and global level.

Edge band tapes have replaced many packaging materials used for transportation & logistics over the years with unique material types such as PVC, ABS, PMMA and solid wood among others and hold the highest demand among end users.

Many stakeholders are consistently adopting new methodologies to boost growth of Edge Band Tapes market. Few investors are investing on research and development of new products, on the other hand, various companies are innovating the existing products.

In the wake of lockdown across various regions due to outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, vendors and supply side analysis of Edge Band Tapes are focusing to enhance their customer reach using e-commerce channels.

Global Edge Band Tapes Market Regional Scenario

The market for edge band tapes is anticipated to create a sizable incremental opportunity across the globe mainly in Asia Pacific region in 2028 over 2018 owing to the presence of strong economies with high GDP growth rate such as China and India.

Also, the global edge band tapes market is expected to witness a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from during the forecast period from 2018 to 2028.

Edge band tapes market across the world has grown sizably due to the increasing foreign trade, which is expected to amplify the sales of the edge band tapes globally through direct sales, third-party online channel, and modern trade, etc. among many other sales channels.

By geography, Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global edge band tapes market over the forecast period with a strong CAGR followed by North America and Europe.

Owing to the significant presence of manufacturing plant for edge band tapes in China and also holding the largest share in foreign trade have created many opportunities for manufacturers and end-use industries in this region.

Global Edge Band Tapes Market Segmentation

The edge band tapes market can be segmented on material type, thickness, end user and sales channel.

On the basis of material type, edge band tapes can be categorized into PVC, ABS, PMMA, metal, solid wood and melamine.

On the basis of thickness, the edge band tapes market can be segmented into thin (<1 mm) and thick (over 1 mm).

On the basis of end user, the edge band tapes market can be classified into residential and commercial.

On the basis of sales channel, the global market for edge band tapes can be classified into direct sales, modern trade, third-party sales, retail stores, and bricks & mortar stores.

Geographically, the global edge band tapes market can be segmented into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Japan, the Asia Pacific excluding Japan, and Middle East & Africa.

The analysis also sheds light on the impact of various government initiatives undertaken across the globe on the Sales of Edge Band Tapes market. Regulatory approvals and legislations related to the Edge Band Tapes market are also included in the report to let the key stakeholders frame their business policies accordingly.

Path-breaking Key trends analysis in Edge Band Tapes market that have the potential of changing the competitive landscape of Edge Band Tapes Market also acquire an important place in the report.

Highlighting on such aspects makes the report a knight in shining armor for the key stakeholders & Manufacturers in Edge Band Tapes market.

Competitive Landscape Analysis On Edge Band Tapes Market:

APEJ, North America and Europe have a large presence of manufacturers for edge band tapes who are continuously working on introducing environment-friendly, qualitative and cost-effective edge band tapes.

Some of the key market participants in the global edge band tapes market are Thermoplast; Pattex; Dollken Woodtape Company; Blazic; REHAU AG + Co; and other prominent players in edge band tapes market.

Read More Trending Reports of Fact.MR : https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2019/10/09/1927252/0/en/The-Good-Bacteria-in-Skin-Micro-Biome-Cosmetics-is-Boosting-the-Growth-of-the-Probiotic-Cosmetic-Products-Market-Finds-Fact-MR.html

