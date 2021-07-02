Global IP Geo-Location Service to Grow at a CAGR of 10.6% Through 2030

Owing to its modest growth in the past and the introduction of IPv6 numbering IP allocation system, sales of IP geo-location service market is anticipated to grow 3.0X through 2030. Furthermore, broadband penetration with FTTH initiatives by regional and global governmental bodies is also giving an uptick to its demand.

Emergence of digital marketing and its applications such as business intelligence and search pattern reorganization has enabled demand for content localization with respect to individual buying patterns. Introduction of IPv6 numbering system has enabled connection of IoT applications with internet services. Furthermore, need for enhancing security to gain customer loyalty has increased demand for IP geo-location services for detection of fraud transaction and anonymous users.

Key Trends of IP Geo-location Service Market

Global IP Geo-location Service market is expected to create a value opportunity of around US$ 3.0 Bn during the forecast period, adding 3.5X more value in 2030 as compared to 2020

Target advertisement segment will continue to dominate demand for IP Geo-location service market accounting for more than half of the global share, as a result of enhanced customer experience and analysis customers’ buying patterns.

China and India will continue to maintain their supremacy in IP Geo-location Service market with highest number of communication subscribers and high data usage rate. IP Geo-location Service market in Asia Pacific is poised to grow at a healthy CAGR of 10% through 2030.

Increasing investments by government and related authorities in smart cities and telecom industry for development of backbone infrastructure is fuelling market growth. These infrastructure will result in providing better support and get maximum accuracy which will eventually boost demand for IP geo-location service market over the forecast period.

North America is estimated to be the most lucrative market in terms of revenue generation. Market is currently valued at US$ 1,000 Mn and is expected to show prolific expansion over the forecast period

IP Geo-location Service Market Segmentation

Fact.MR has studied the IP geo-location service market with detailed segmentation on the basis of solution, API packages, application, enterprise size, end users and key regions.

Solution

Cloud-based

Unmanaged Services

Partially Managed Serviced

Fully Managed Services

On-premise

API Packages

Basic API Packages

Core API Package

Extended IP Geo-location API

IP Geo-location Service Market to witness a Seismic Shift with ML Algorithm

Leading IP geo-location service providers are now moving towards use of AI & ML algorithms for providing accuracy of user location as well as security against fraudulent transactions. For instance, Digital Element has invested hugely in research and development activity in order to configure IP geo-location APIs with AI & ML algorithms to tackle challenges associated with VPN services.

