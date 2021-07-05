Demand For Electricity And Energy Drive Sales Of DC Drive Market At Significant Pace

The Fact.MR new report on the market survey of DC Drive gives estimations of the Size of DC Drive Market and the overall share of key regional segments

DC Drive Market: Introduction

A DC drive is an electronic device used to control & regulate the speed of a DC motor by varying the current flow through the motor. DC drives are mainly used in the manufacturing industry to control and regulate electronic devices such as fans, pumps, machine spindles and conveyers during the production processes.

One of the key advantages of DC drive is reduced energy consumption by regulating motor speed at variable loads. Moreover, DC drives increase the service life of the motor system and thereby reduce the associated operational cost.

DC drives increase the overall system reliability and reduce technology cost by delivering peak performance and integrated intelligence for maximum availability. DC drives are used across several industrial segments including oil & gas, power generations, chemicals, metal & mining and automotive.

DC Drive Market: Segmentation

Based on power rating, the global DC drive market has been segmented as:

Low Power

Medium Power

High Power

Based on end-use, the global DC drive market has been segmented as:

Oil & Gas

Power Generation

Metal & Mining

Chemicals & Petrochemicals

Water & Wastewater

Food & Beverage

Automotive

Others

DC Drive Market: Regional Outlook Asia Pacific is expected to be the most prominent region in the global DC drive market. The region is expected to witness significant growth in the years to come, owing to high economic growth, coupled with increasing government initiatives and policies favoring the growth of the manufacturing sector. The prominent driver for the growth of the DC drive market in Asia Pacific is rapid industrialization and urbanization, particularly in countries such as, China, India and ASEAN countries, among others. The North America DC drive market is expected to witness robust growth over the forecast period. The growth of the DC market in North America is driven by increasing investments in oil & gas, automotive and construction industries. Favored government funding and initiatives for electronic vehicles and other industrial growth are expected to propel the Europe DC drive market. Industrialization and increasing construction activity in MEA are expected to drive the growth of the DC drive market in the region. Positive economic outlook, coupled with the favorable political scenario in Latin America, is driving investments in manufacturing and automotive industries, which in turn is set to propel the demand for DC drives in the region.

List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the DC Drive Market are:

Examples of some of the prominent market participants operating in the global tool steel market include,

ABB Ltd.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Rockwell Automation

Emerson Electric

Hitachi

Danfoss Group

