Sales Forecast of Wearable Exoskeletons Market , Analysis, and Forecast Report till 2031

The global wearable exoskeleton market is poised to generate highly lucrative gains and surge ahead at an astonishing CAGR of over 30% from 2021 to 2031, with growth largely reliant on future technological innovations and product developments. As muscle fatigue and disorder prevalence rates rise, key industries are demanding more physical comfort-enhancing solutions, prompting manufacturers to introduce new product lines.

Key Market Segments Covered

Product Rigid Smart Exoskeletons Soft Smart Exoskeletons

Extremity Lower Extremity Exoskeletons Upper Extremity Exoskeletons Full-body Extremity Exoskeletons

Application Rehabilitation Pick & Carry Others

End User Wearable Exoskeletons for Industrial Use Wearable Exoskeletons for Healthcare Military Wearable Exoskeletons Others

Region North America (US and Canada) Latin America (Brazil, Mexico & Rest of LATAM) Europe (UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, France & Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia & New Zealand and Rest of APAC) Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa & Rest of MEA)



Competitive Landscape

Enhancing product functionality acts as a key expansion catalyst for the rising demand for smart exoskeletons. Consequently, the aforementioned market players are increasing R&D funding to introduce new products. Moreover, acquisitions & mergers, collaborations, and regulatory approvals are also relied upon.

In March 2021, ReWalk Robotics signed a contract with BKK Mobil Oil Insurance to provide its ReWalk Personal Exoskeleton devices to eligible beneficiaries suffering from spinal cord injuries. Under this agreement, individuals can receive a ReWalk Personal 6.0 exoskeleton enabling them to remain mobile in their homes.

Also, Wearable Robotics S.R.L. offers the ALEx robotic exoskeleton for neuromotor rehabilitation of upper limb function. The solution is based on an innovative design, making use of a new tendon actuated transmission to offer proper wearability, less weight and enhanced transparency while in usage.

In 2021, Shanghai-based Fourier Intelligence inked a MoU with the National Healthcare Group (NHG), Singapore, to co-develop novel rehabilitation technology and robotics innovations. This partnership seeks to leverage clinical expertise and translational research capabilities to facilitate accessible and efficient rehabilitation technology to disburse better care to patients.

Some of the Wearable Exoskeletons Market insights and estimations that make this study unique in approach and effective in guiding stakeholders in understanding the growth dynamics. The study provides:

Details regarding latest innovations and development in Wearable Exoskeletons and how it is gaining customer traction during the forecast period.

Analysis about the customer demand of the products and how it is likely to evolve in coming years.

Latest regulations enforced by government bodies and local agencies and their impact on Demand of Wearable Exoskeletons Market .

Insights about adoption of new technologies and its influence on the Wearable Exoskeletons market Size.

Overview of the impact of COVID-19 on Wearable Exoskeletons Market and economic disruptions caused by the pandemic.

Evaluates post-pandemic impact on the Sales of Wearable Exoskeletons Market during the forecast period.

