Brachytherapy Devices Market Expand At Notable 8% CAGR Throughout 2020-2030, According To Market Research Firm – Fact.MR

Global Brachytherapy Devices Market Overview

Brachytherapy is a type of radiotherapy that is used during cancer treatment. It involves a radiation procedure to kill tumors and cancer cells, especially in prostate, breast, and skin cancer.

The global brachytherapy devices market is expected to expand at a notable 8% CAGR throughout the assessment period of 2020-2030. The market is valued at US$ 900 million as of 2019.

Rising prevalence of cancer cases, increase in population, and growing demand for brachytherapy devices are key factors that will propel the expansion of the brachytherapy devices market size over the forecast period. However, worldwide impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global brachytherapy devices market in a slightly negative way.

The threat caused by the virus spread and the rise in safety precautions are leading causes that will have considerable consequences on the market.

Brachytherapy Devices Market: Segmentation

Fact.MR has studied the brachytherapy devices market with detailed segmentation on the basis of by type, indication, dose rate, end user, and key regions.

Type Brachytherapy Afterloaders

Brachytherapy Applicators

Intracavitary Applicators

Interstitial Applicators

Others

Others Indication Prostate Cancer

Breast Cancer

Cervical Cancer

Skin Cancer

Others Dose Rate High Dose Rate (HDR) Brachytherapy

Low Dose Rate (LDR) Brachytherapy

Pulse Dose Rate (PDR) Brachytherapy

Others End User Hospitals

Cancer Treatment Centers

Others Region North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

