1017 LAAs Issued by Manitoba in the Draw Held on June 28, 2021

Manitoba, Canada, 2021-Jul-06 — /EPR Network/ — In the recent Manitoba PNP draw conducted on June 28, 2021, Manitoba granted 1017 invitations to the Expression of Interest applicants under the MPNP category of Skilled workers Overseas for immigration to Manitoba.

The minimum cut-off score for the LAA of the lowest ranked candidate was determined to be 565 points. The Comprehensive Ranking System or simply the CRS is a point based grid which assigns points to a candidate on the basis of the some parameters such age, educational qualification, work experience, English language intelligence, spouse’s skills etc.

The Skilled Workers Overseas in the Manitoba PNP for the Manitoba immigration invites the overseas workers who are skilled and can demonstrate a prior relation with the Manitoba province such as

If you have any family relative living in the province of Manitoba,

If you have previous educational or work experience in Manitoba, or

If you have been invited under the Strategic Recruitment Initiative for Manitoba immigration

The Expression of Interest or the EOI pool evaluates the profiles of candidates revolving around some criteria such as age, education, work experience, language expertise, spouse’s skills etc. The applicants who qualify to score high points in the EOI pool are allotted ranks complying to their scores and the profiles of the candidates with the best ranks are picked up to issue an LAA.

In order to be eligible for the invitations/LAAs in the newest Manitoba PNP draw, the candidates must have a valid Express Entry ID and job seeker validation Code.

Canada Express Entry is the most convenient gateway to immigrate into Canada within a time span of six months. To be eligible to apply for the Canada permanent residency on the Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), a candidate must have a good grab on the necessary Canada immigration points to make it possible for them.

