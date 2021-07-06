Automotive Fuel Tank Market Outlook, Global Demand and Rising Trends

The report offers actionable and valuable insights on the Automotive Fuel Tank market. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Automotive Fuel Tank across various industries and regions.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=26

With exceptionally booming adoption for SUVs, MPVs, and sedans, plastic will remain at the forefront of demand in global automotive fuel tank market. At the highest estimated CAGR over 2017-2022, plastic automotive fuel tank sales are expected to equate the revenue within the range of US$ 28-30 Bn towards 2022 end. Aluminum and steel automotive fuel tanks will continue to lose opportunities owing to incompatibility in terms of lightweight, fuel efficient vehicle economy.

Although low-priced, steel or other metals fail to offer the design freedom and flexibility that often accompanies plastics. Plastic based automotive fuel tank is almost 30% lightweight than metal based automotive fuel tank, contributing significantly to the lightweight vehicular trend in the automotive space. Moreover, plastic automotive fuel tank covers better impact protection and conveniently integrates within the automotive system architecture. A myriad attributes are expected to allow plastic to maintain the lead over steel and aluminum to be used in manufacturing of automotive fuel tanks.

Need more information about Report Methodology? Click here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=26

Passenger cars will continue to drive maximum sales of automotive fuel tank, creating a substantial incremental opportunity for automotive fuel tank manufacturers through 2022 and ahead. However, briskly expanding sales of automotive fuel tank in the commercial vehicles sector (both HCVs and LCVs) will possibly garner higher pace of revenue generation during 2017-2022, outperforming PCs in terms of CAGR. Capacity-wise, automotive fuel tanks with the capacity of 45-75L will continue to reign supreme in terms of sales, accounting for an estimated share of over half l automotive fuel tank market value throughout the projection period.

On the other side, vehicle owners are increasingly demanding large sized automotive fuel tanks in an effort to attain high driving range, encouraging automotive fuel tank design innovations and sales. Persistent automotive fuel tank upsizing, particularly in four wheelers, will remain a key factor pushing the demand for larger capacity automotive fuel tanks on the near future. Fact.MR, in the report on global automotive fuel tank market, points to the severe raw material supply-demand imbalance, which is anticipated to remain a longstanding concern facing leading automakers as well as automotive fuel tank manufacturers. Pricing volatilities associated with raw materials will continue to pose a serious challenge to automotive fuel tank manufacturers in the market, eventually pressurizing the supply chain that often results in towering production costs.

Full Access of this Exclusive Report is Available at- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/26

The global automotive fuel tank market revenue is foreseen to take an impressive leap, up from the value worth US$ 24 Bn attained in 2017 to beyond US$ 30 Bn towards the end of 2022. More than US$ 29 Bn worth sales have been projected through the OEM segment by the end of forecast period; automotive fuel tank sales in aftermarket will however grow a higher rate. Fact.MR reveals that a majority of the key participants in the global automotive fuel tank market space are prioritizing business expansion within selective regional markets in an effort to strengthen presence in those territories that represent high potential automotive market.

Several automotive fuel tank market partakers are also identified to prefer product promotions through strategic tie-ups with established local distributors and vendors, and aftermarket companies in automotive fuel tank market. Surging acceptance for electric and hybrid electric vehicles on the automotive space holds the promise to fabricate several opportunities for innovating in hybrid automotive fuel tanks. Plastic Omnium, one of the key competitors in global automotive fuel tank landscape, represents a flagship offering that includes a range of automotive fuel tank variants compatible for fully hybrid, micro hybrid, and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs).

Competitive Landscape

The report includes complete assessment on key players involved in the manufacturing of automotive fuel tank. The section on competitive landscape can offer vital insights to the reader revealing SWOT analysis, product portfolios, product innovations and developments, key strategies and key financials of major companies.

Few of the companies profiled in the report include

Magna International Inc.

Compagnie Plastic Ominum SA

Yachiyo Industry Co. Ltd.

YAPP Automotive Parts Co. Ltd.

Note: Apart from the above-mentioned companies, the report also includes the profiling of players such as Martinrea International Inc., Spectra Premium Industries Inc., and Hwashin Co. Ltd.

Key Question answered in the survey of Automotive Fuel Tank market report:

Market Estimates of Automotive Fuel Tank and Forecasts of Automotive Fuel Tank

Market Size of Automotive Fuel Tank

Market Analysis of Automotive Fuel Tank

Statistical analysis of Automotive Fuel Tank

Key Drivers Impacting the Automotive Fuel Tank market

Which are the Key drivers impacted by Automotive Fuel Tank market

Restraints Shaping U.S. Market Growth

Market Survey of Automotive Fuel Tank

Why choose Fact.MR?

We carry immense pride in saying that our work is recognized by 150+ countries worldwide. Our experience is conveyed by the fact that we have published 6, 000+ reports, thanks to our dedicated team of professionals. With digital intelligence solutions, we support our clients in remaining at the driver’s seat. Our crew of 300+ analysts are available 24/7 to offer dynamic updates regarding various verticals and companies.

Read More Trending Reports of Fact.MR-

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-headliners-demand-in-premium-cars-set-to-rise-at-above-5-cagr-through-2031-factmrs-new-study-301211717.html

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com