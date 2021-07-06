Car DVR Market Emerging Trends, Technology and Growth

The report offers actionable and valuable insights on the Car DVR market. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Car DVR across various industries and regions.

The insights provided in the car DVR market report intend to help report readers, who are mostly the participants of the global car DVR marketplace, better comprehend the immediate historic, current, and futuristic market situation.

Considering the historic and current status of the car DVR market as a reference, the report offers an extensive analysis of the global car DVR market and forecast the market status for the next five-year period.

The course of projection tenure is 2017-2022 and the key growth insights are represented in terms of market sizing and forecast. The global car DVR market report has been broken down in 14 different chapters for convenience, which individually represent each aspect associated with the performance of global market for car DVR during the said timeline.

Chapter 1: Executive Summary – Global Car DVR Market

The executive summary introduces report readers to the overall current and futuristic situation of the global car DVR market, including a quick glance at market sizing and forecast by value and volume, and the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the projection period 2017-2022.

Chapter 2: Overview of Global Car DVR Market

This chapter of the report includes market introduction and definition, followed by key market dynamics analysis that covers chief drivers, restraints, and trends shaping the performance of the car DVR market over 2017-2022. This section is followed by the market overview.

Opportunity assessment, which is of paramount importance in the study of any industrial scenario, has been covered in a separate section of the car DVR market report.

The global car DVR market report enables report readers to view a broader scope of the various commercial possibilities that are likely to encounter over the upcoming period and offers an accurate forecasts for the upcoming years.

Chapter 3: Market Taxonomy – Product Type Analysis of Car DVR Market

This part of the report involves car DVR market analysis by product type – single-channel and dual-channel.

Chapter 4: Market Taxonomy – Price Range-wise Analysis of Car DVR Market

Depending on the price range, the car DVR market has been classified into low, mid, and high price ranges in this chapter of the report.

Chapter 5: Market Taxonomy – Vehicle Type Analysis of Car DVR Market

The car DVR market is bifurcated into PC and commercial vehicles, based on the vehicle type, for analysis during 2017-2022.

Chapter 6: Market Taxonomy – Analysis of Car DVR Market by Sales Channel

By sales channel, this chapter of the report divides the car DVR market into OEM and aftermarket. The market has been assessed on the basis of these two sales channels.

Chapter 7: Market Taxonomy – Regional Analysis of Car DVR Market

The regional analysis of global car DVR market helps understand the concise geographical spread of the car DVR market across six key regions – North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, APEJ, and MEA.

Chapters 8-13: Market Taxonomy – Country-wise Regional Analysis of Car DVR Market

This section of the car DVR market report provides a country-wise analysis of each geographical market for car DVR.

Chapter 14: Global Car DVR Market – Competition Tracking

Some of the most prominent players in the global marketplace for car DVR have been analyzed in this part of the report. The list of key players in-car DVR market includes Honeywell, Panasonic Corporation, Garmin Ltd., Amcrest Technologies, Cobra Electronics Corporation, Lukas, ITronics Group, Hdigital-eye ltd. (VicoVation), WatchGuard Video, Blackvue, PAPAGO Inc., Fine Digital Inc., Qrontech Co. Ltd., ar DVR ABEO Technology Co., Ltd., and CNSLink.

Traffic and crime investigation authorities have been highlighting the significance of installing dashcam and in-car DVR for recording videos in cases of parking mishaps, road accidents, or driving disputes. While this has been the scenario pushing the growth of the car DVR market in developed economies, relatively low-performing car DVR markets in developing regions are expected to witness gradual progress in the near future. In recent years, governments and traffic authorities in emerging economies have been promoting the installation of car DVR in vehicle interiors and exteriors to overcome the challenges posed by poor roadway infrastructure.

The study presented by Fact.MR estimates healthy expansion of global car DVR market at 7.5% CAGR over 2017-2022. The global car DVR market revenue is foreseen to approach the valuation equating US$ 1.5 Bn towards 2022 end – predominantly driven by drastically soaring vehicle production, and booming demand for an automotive black box or dash cams.

The car DVR market report indicates that the global revenue amasses majorly from single-channel car DVR sales, reflecting a higher value share in the car DVR market revenue. Although it is most likely that dual-channel car DVR sales will exhibit a higher value CAGR over the forecast period, the study reaffirms the continued dominance of single-channel car DVR – owing to easy installation, low maintenance, less demanding data backup requirement, and low price point. Over the next few years, car owners will continue to sustain the demand for the installation of single-channel car DVR on windshields for insurance-oriented evidence.

Currently, mid-priced car DVR is attracting a significant share of the total revenue in-car DVR market. A majority of manufacturers in the global car DVR space are prioritizing the product offering extension in the low-priced car DVR range, enabling it to account for over half of the total market value by 2022 end. While Fact.MR estimating promising prospects for low-priced and mid-priced car DVR in the next few years, the consistent decline of high-priced/expensive car DVR will prevail due to the invalidation of the demand for advanced video recording.

Key Question answered in the survey of Car DVR market report:

Market Estimates of Car DVR and Forecasts of Car DVR

Market Size of Car DVR

Market Analysis of Car DVR

Statistical analysis of Car DVR

Key Drivers Impacting the Car DVR market

Which are the Key drivers impacted by Car DVR market

Restraints Shaping U.S. Market Growth

Market Survey of Car DVR

