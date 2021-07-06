Foot and Ankle Devices Market worth $5.3 billion by 2025 – Rising number of sports and accident-related injuries

PUNE, India, 2021-Jul-06 — /EPR Network/ — The research study involved the extensive use of both primary and secondary sources. The research process involved the study of various factors affecting the industry to identify the segmentation types, industry trends, key players, competitive landscape, fundamental market dynamics, and key player strategies.

Expected Revenue Surge: The Foot and Ankle Devices Market is projected to reach USD 5.3 billion by 2025 from USD 3.9 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

Opportunity: Marketing, promotion and branding initiatives undertaken by major product manufacturers;

Major product manufacturers are undertaking strategic initiatives to increase their brand visibility and product awareness among key end users (such as medical professionals, patients, and physiotherapists) across major healthcare markets worldwide. Company operating in foot and ankle devices market are opting for hybrid distribution strategy as per which distribution takes place both by distribution channel and through partnership with global orthopedic companies.

Foot and ankle devices company has also adopted consignment model, according to which company first places the systems with its customers and sales are made according to the implementation of implants. Such initiatives undertaken by major product manufacturers are expected to increase their brand awareness among target end-users as well as sensitize them about their role in preventive care.

Market Segmentation in Detailed:

Based on product;

Segmented into orthopedic implants and devices, bracing and support devices, and prostheses. Orthopedic implants and devices products include joint implants, fixation devices, and soft tissue orthopedic devices. The orthopedic implants and devices segment dominated the foot and ankle devices market in 2019. Rising incidences of diabetes, new product launches, coupled with the rising adoption of branded orthopedic devices and implants because of better quality and lower risk associated with surgical site infection in emerging countries, is expected to drive the segment growth.

Based on application;

The foot and ankle devices market is segmented into trauma & hair line fractures, rheumatoid arthritis & osteoarthritis, diabetic foot diseases, ligament injuries, neurological disorders, hammertoe and others. The trauma and hair line fracture segment accounted for a larger share of in the market in 2019. The increasing prevalence of sport injuries and road accidents, growing number of foot and ankle reconstruction procedures related to fractures, rapid growth in the aging population across the globe, and the development of advanced foot and ankle products are factors expected to drive the growth of this market segment in the coming years.

North America, comprising the US and Canada, accounted for the largest share of the foot devices market in 2019. Increasing number of clinical trials validating foot and ankle devices and a growing number of approvals forfoot and ankle devices are the major factors driving market growth in North America. Customers in North America are moving towards ambulator surgical centers, which is increasing de,mand for foot and ankle devices. This trend will have a positive impact on the foot and ankle devices market.

DePuy Synthes Companies (US), Stryker Corporation (US), Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc (US), Smith & Nephew plc (UK), Arthrex Inc (US), Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (US), DJO Finance, LLC (US), CONMED Corporation (US), Össur HF (Iceland), Orthofix Medical Inc. (US), Medartis AG (Switzerland), Acumed LLC (US), Extremity Medical (US), aap Implantate AG (Germany), Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA (Germany), Ortho Solutions UK Ltd. (UK), Vilex in Tennessee, Inc. (US), Advanced Orthopaedic Solutions (US), Fillauer LLC (US), and Groupe FH Ortho (France),among others are some of the major players operating in the global foot and ankle devices market.