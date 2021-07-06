Data Center Market Record Splendid 12.0% CAGR By 2028 And Poised To Exceed Us$ 145,000 Mn, Fact.MR Analysis

The Fact.MR new report on the market survey of Data Center gives estimations of the Size of Data Center Market and the overall share of key regional segments

Introduction

Ubiquity of technologies including broadband and cloud has driven demand for higher IT capacity for enhancing existing capacity of data centers.

Rise of third-platform technologies, coupled with the developments in the IoT and cloud computing, has led the requirement for enhanced level of computational data and networking sources.

This has resulted in scaling up of existing infrastructure to make it more flexible and modular.

Transforming current hardware-defined infrastructure to one that is software-defined has triggered expansion of the hyperscale data centers.

These data centers provide superior efficiency, and will continue to record an impressive rise in the near future.

Current and future prospects of the data center market are likely to remain significantly influenced by dynamic economic scenario across developed and developing markets, along with several macroeconomic aspects.

Data Center Market: Comprehensive Segmentation Analysis

A detailed analysis on the data center market has been delivered by the report in terms of segmentation analysis.

The data center market has been branched into 2 major segments, namely, component and region.

The component segment is further categorized into consulting & integration and installation and construction.

Key application sectors, including IT & telecommunication, healthcare, BFSI, and government, apropos of installation and construction component of the data center have been elucidated in the report.

In-depth assessment has been offered on all the aforementioned segments, engulfing market forecasts and estimates at regional and country level.

The segmentation analysis rendered on the data center market is imperative for the report readers for understanding potent opportunities as well as lucrative regions for growth of the data center market.

All the market segments illuminated in the report have been systematically represented in the form an image titled “Market Taxonomy”.

The report classifies the data center market, on the basis of regions, into North America, Middle East & Africa (MEA), Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Latin America, and Japan.

Data Center Market: International Regulations on Data Sovereignty Influencing Location Decisions of Stakeholders

Rapid evolutions in the international regulations on data sovereignty, which mandates data to be housed within the country where it is assessed, have been impacting data center location decisions of stakeholders.

Domestic data centers aid data protection, while necessitating new investment, thereby enabling prominent data center operators and developers to rapidly expand their international reach.

This further aids these operators to meet evolving demand, while helping the users to remain compliant with regulations.

Climate change is another factor affecting location strategies, as data center users evaluate their performance based on financial, environmental, and socially responsible perspectives.

This, coupled with efforts of providers to curtail utility consumption through implementation of less resource-intensive powering and cooling strategies, will continue to impact growth of the data center market.

Access to water and renewable energy sources have therefore become more important considerations for stakeholders in the data center market.

List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the Data Center Market are:

To provide decision-makers with credible insights on their competitive landscape, the Data Center Market industry research report includes detailed competitive landscape analysis.

The competitive landscape analysis for Data Center Market includes detailed profiles of Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 players. The respective market share of Data Center manufacturers is provided so business leaders can understand the market scenario.

An assessment on the winning strategies of key Data Center Market manufacturers is provided, with recommendation on what works well in Data Center Market landscape.

The report further offers an elaborated assessment on the market players elucidated in the report, which includes intelligence with regard to their company overview, recent & impending developments, key financials, and product overview.

A SWOT analysis is delivered on the market participants profiled, which illuminates the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats to these players in the data center market over the upcoming years.

Additionally, the report renders intelligence on the expansion strategies employed by the market participants, such as new product developments, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships between them.

The scope of the report is to deliver its readers with authentic knowledge as well as accurate insights on the data center market. This will further enable the report readers to make better impactful plans and fact-based decisions for the businesses.

