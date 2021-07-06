Rising Vegan Population Is Driving Sprouted Grains And Seeds Market , Fact.MR Report

The Fact.MR new report on the market survey of Sprouted Grains and Seeds gives estimations of the Size of Sprouted Grains and Seeds Market and the overall share of key regional segments

Sprouted Grains and Seeds Market – Outlook

The increasing health consciousness of consumers is fuelling the demand for sprouted grains and seeds in the market owing to their nutritional and health. Consumer shift from synthetic to natural ingredients has also helped in boosting the demand for sprouted grains and seeds. Sprouted grains and seeds are preferred over normal grains and seeds owing to their enhanced nutritional values. Every day new products are launched in the sprouted grains and seeds category owing to their high demand.

This is the major reason for the increasing market share of sprouted grains and seeds all around the world. Sprouted grains and seeds are an essential part of consumer diets globally. The population of vegans is increasing at a swift rate and sprouted grains and seeds are a vegetarian alternative to animal protein. This factor is also driving the growth of the sprouted grains and seeds market.

Sprouted Grains and Seeds Market: Market Segmentation

On the basis of nature, the global sprouted grains and seeds market has been segmented into:

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of end use, the global sprouted grains and seeds market has been segmented into:

Breads

Buns

Bagels

Pizza crust

Pasta

Snack Foods

Cereal Bars

On the basis of distribution channel, the global sprouted grains and seeds market has been segmented into:

Direct

Indirect Hypermarkets Supermarkets Convenience Stores Specialty Retail Stores Online Retailers



Opportunities for Sprouted Grains and Seeds Market Participants

Globally, the sprouted grains and seeds market is likely to witness a boost owing to the mounting consumer inclination towards healthy and nutritious food. Sprouted grains and seeds also help in digestion which is a major contributor to their growth in the market.

The high nutrient content of sprouted grains and seeds is a major attraction for consumers. The producers of sprouted grains and seeds are also influenced by the rising global demand. The production is expected to swiftly rise to meet this global demand.

Owing to the health benefits of the sprouted grains and seeds, there is a hike in the demand for sprouted grains and seeds in the market which is leading a lot of new players to enter the market.

The rising health-conscious population is also a major contributing factor for the sprouted grains and seeds market as the demand for low carbohydrate and low-fat food ingredient is increasing. The Asia-pacific region is expected to witness a high growth in demand for sprouted grains and seeds as a result of the increasing population.

List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the Sprouted Grains and Seeds Market are:

The key market participants identified across the value chain of the global sprouted grains and seeds market are Bay State Milling Company, Whole Grains Council, Everspring Farms, To Your Health Sprouted Flour Co., Central Milling Company, ARDENT MILLS, Hain Celestial Group, Inc., Anita’s Organic Grain & Flour Mill Ltd., and Fieldstone Granary Ltd.

