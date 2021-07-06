Denamd for Microdermabrasion Devices Market to Reach US$ 273 Mn by 2030

Microdermabrasion is a skin care technique getting extensively popularized, owing to its non-invasive method, thereby providing rapid growth of 4.3% to the microdermabrasion devices market in terms of revenue. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has proven to have a slight negative impact on this market. The pandemic has lowered the growth of the market due to lesser supply and demand for microdermabrasion devices across the world.

This factor has introduced more competition in the market, which has paved the way for further technological advancements in microdermabrasion devices. This will be a key driver for market growth across the globe over the coming years. Investments in research & development by key players such as Johnson & Johnson, Koninklijke Philips N.V., etc., are also expected to surge the growth of the global microdermabrasion devices market over the coming years.

Key Trends of Microdermabrasion Devices Market

The diamond microdermabrasion technology holds a majority share of 70% in the microdermabrasion devices market.

The anti-aging segment of the microdermabrasion devices market is the dominant segment, holding 30% share.

Demand for home use self-care microdermabrasion devices is predicted to be a key driver of the market.

The hospitals segment is a key end user segment, having a share of 60% of the total market.

Leading players of the market such as Koninklijke Philips N.V., Altair Instruments, Johnson & Johnson, etc., account for 40% of the total market share.

Microdermabrasion Devices Market: Segmentation

Fact.MR has studied the microdermabrasion devices market with detailed segmentation on the basis of type, technology, application, end user, and key regions.

Type

Capital Equipment

Accessories

Technology

Crystal Microdermabrasion

Diamond Microdermabrasion

Others

Application

Acne & Scars

Photo Damage

Anti-aging

Hyperpigmentation

Stretch Marks

End User

Hospitals

Dermatology Clinics

Others

Key Microdermabrasion Devices Market: Major Participants & Regions

The global microdermabrasion devices market space is dominated by a few major players, such as Koninklijke Philips N.V., Johnson & Johnson, Lumenis Ltd., Allergan PLC, Syneron Medical Ltd., Silhouet-Tone, Skin for Life, Altair Instruments, Viora, and Dermaglow.

Fact.MR’s study shows that, that Asia Pacific region will witness the fastest growth rate in the market. This is mainly because of increased awareness about these aesthetic procedures, and the fact that, health consciousness of people has risen tenfold due to the current pandemic. Rising population and prevalence of skin care disorders are also contributing factors of this region’s high growth rate in the microdermabrasion devices market.

