Global Respiratory Virus Vaccines Market to Rise at a 7% CAGR From 2020 and 2030

Incessantly rising demand in response to the unbridled spread of COVID-19 has pushed the respiratory virus vaccines market to the fore. Fact MR’s recent study on the market is intended to offer insights into the future and discover hidden opportunities for market players. Increasing R&D investments and initiatives are aiding exponential growth in the market.

Considering that the aforementioned trend will show no signs of slowing down, Fact.MR projects the market to rise at an 8% CAGR from 2020 and 2030. With some prominent international organizations increasing their funding towards research & development, the market is expected to gain significant impetus over the coming years. For instance, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) has recently announced a funding of US$ 51 Mn towards the Collaborative Influenza Vaccine Innovation Centers (CIVICs) program, with the intention of developing influenza vaccines.

Key Trends of Respiratory Virus Vaccines Market

The global respiratory virus vaccines market is expected to surpass a valuation of US$ 14 Bn by 2030.

North America currently dominates the global market for respiratory virus vaccines.

Based on type, inactivated/ killed vaccines’ hegemony will continue through 2030.

Based on indication, demand from the influenza segment will remain comparatively higher.

Among all the age groups, demand from the pediatric segment is likely to be higher.

Physician offices are currently dominating among the end users.

Respiratory Virus Vaccines Market: Segmentation

Fact.MR has studied the respiratory virus vaccines market with detailed segmentation on the basis of type, route of administration, indication, age group, end-user, and key regions.

Type

Inactivated/Killed Vaccines

Live-attenuated Vaccines

Recombinant Vaccines

Route of Administration

Intramuscular

Intranasal

Subcutaneous

Indication

Influenza

Measles, Mumps & Rubella

Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19)

Others

Rising Burden of Respiratory Illnesses Fuelling Demand

According to the World Health Organization, nearly 290,000 to 650,000 people die every year around the world due to flu-related illnesses. Rising incidence of respiratory illnesses and subsequently increasing demand for vaccines to prevent respiratory infections are the chief drivers of the global market.

With leading pharmaceutical companies racing to be the first to develop and launch a vaccine for the novel coronavirus, the respiratory virus vaccines market is expected to surge exponentially through the course of the forecast period.

Government Initiatives to Make Vaccines Better Accessible

Governments around the world are adopting various initiatives to curb incidence of chronic ailments. They are also funding researches on vaccination programs and overall expansion of the healthcare sector, which is expected to enable growth in the market.

