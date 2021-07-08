Bioabsorbable Osteosynthesis Devices Market || SWOT, Industry Analysis (2021-2031) & Opportunity Assessment

2021-07-08

Bioabsorbable osteosynthesis devices have prevailed as one of the key areas of interest among multidisciplinary researchers over the past couple of years. Bioabsorbable materials have gained significant attention of maxillofacial surgeons recently, in tandem with increasing research and newer advancements in the bioabsorbable osteosynthesis implants.

Requirement for stable fixation for optimal modelling in maxillofacial osteosynthetic surgeries cannot be completely met by the traditionally used titanium plates, as they are limited by interference with imaging, mutagenic effects, and visibility. Adoption of bioabsorbable osteosynthesis devices has been deemed to hold immense potential in addressing or offsetting these limitations. However, use of bioabsorbable osteosynthesis devices continues to witness the confines of lower mechanical strength & stability, uncertainties in materials’ availability, convolute procedures and slow biodegradation.

Major advancements in the bio absorbable osteosynthesis devices are being made in recent years by using bioactive osteoconductive materials along with an accelerator compound. Key players in the bioabsorbable osteosynthesis market are increasingly focusing on strengthening their hold in the supply chain to expand the market penetration of their existing bioabsorbable osteosynthesis devices, while taking efforts on innovative material advancements and newer product developments.

The global market for bioabsorbable osteosynthesis devices is segmented on the basis of product type, material type and end users:

By Product Type

  • Plate
  • Pin
  • Screw
  • Rod
  • Wire

By Material

  • PLLA
  • PLA
  • PGA
  • Others

By End Users

  • Hospital
  • ASCs
  • Clinic

Bioabsorbable Osteosynthesis Devices Market: Key Players

Population density is expected to escalate in the Asia Pacific (exc. China) region allowing more market opportunity for bioabsorbable osteosynthesis devices to establish and produce goods within the region. Europe is expected to grow at a higher rate due to rise in population, changing lifestyle and rise in awareness among consumers and suppliers. China is expected to have a fragmented market with more number of regional players and low adoption of bioabsorbable material.

Economic growth is supporting the health care infrastructure in developing countries allowing more number of players to contribute with ease and efficiency. Examples of some of the key players in the global bioabsorbable osteosynthesis devices market are Arthrex, CONMED Corporation, Acumed, Ziacom Medical, ETGAR medical implant system, Jeil Medical Corporation, Medical Instinct Deutschland GmbH and more. Acquisition, mergers, strategic collaborations, and technology play vital roles in the growth of the bioabsorbable osteosynthesis devices market.

