Back-end Revenue Cycle Management Market worth $10.4 billion – Growing Importance of Denials Management will Drive Growth

The back-end revenue cycle management market is projected to reach USD 10.4 billion by 2023 from USD 8.1 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 5.0%.

Expected Revenue Surge: The back-end revenue cycle management market is projected to reach USD 10.4 billion by 2023 from USD 8.1 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 5.0%.

Integration of back-end revenue cycle management solutions;

The information-intensive nature of data in the healthcare industry has highlighted a need for integration at all levels to ensure that data is collated and compiled into a single exhaustive and accurate patient record. This also applies to back-end revenue cycle management solutions due to the need to maintain end-to-end records—from registration and appointment scheduling to final payment.

However, integrating a new back-end revenue cycle management solution with a healthcare organization’s legacy information management systems is a difficult task for market players. This is because of the differences in data communication standards, owing to which a number of information systems are unable to exchange data. Issues related to effective integration are thus a major challenge limiting the successful utilization of back-end revenue cycle management solutions.

Back-End RCM Segmentation in Detailed:

By End-User;

Segmented into healthcare payers and healthcare providers. In 2018, the healthcare payers segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. Insurance providers need to comply with various federal and regional laws and regulations. Many of these regulations have privacy and security concerns relating to patient information and strict auditing and reporting requirements. With the help of back-end revenue cycle management solutions, insurance providers adhere to regulatory requirements and reduce unnecessary penalties and punishments. The growing stringency of regulations for payers is thus driving the adoption of back-end revenue cycle management by healthcare payers.

By product and service;

The Back-end RCM Market is segmented into software and services. The services segment is expected to account for the largest share of the back-end revenue cycle management market in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the recurring nature of services such as training and development, installation, software upgrades, consulting, and maintenance. However, due to the need for periodic software upgrades, the software segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

Geographically; the back-end revenue cycle management market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to account for the largest share in 2018 owing to factors such as growing HCIT investments in the region and the presence of regulatory mandates. North America is followed by Europe and Asia. The market in Asia is relatively nascent; however, it is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period.

Athenahealth (US), Cerner Corporation (US), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (US), eClinicalWorks (US), Optum, Inc. (US), McKesson Corporation (US), Conifer Health Solutions (US), GeBBs Healthcare Solutions (US), The SSI Group (US), GE Healthcare (US), nThrive (US), DST Systems (US), Cognizant Technology Solutions (US), and Quest Diagnostics (US) are the key players in the back-end revenue cycle management market.