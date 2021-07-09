Protect your privacy online with the high-speed power of the Maiar web browser

St. Julians, Malta, 2021-Jul-09 — /EPR Network/ — Online privacy is a serious issue in today’s ad-driven web-based world. With powerful companies like Google, Amazon, and Apple tracking our activities, it is no surprise that new software solutions are providing better privacy environments. The general public is beginning to realize the value of their private information and no longer want big business to leverage that for profits.

Maiar is a powerful web browser that reduces the ability of online advertisers to track your internet activity. By removing those addons, bloatware, and cookies, you get a faster web experience. The unique browser streamlines your web searches and visitations by actively blocking unwanted cookies.

Maiar is a web browser built to work with Android and Apple mobile devices as well as Windows and Mac laptops, books, and PCs. It was designed in parallel with the popular Brave Shield that protects your searches and browsing from prying tech, and the same Chromium-based backend builds to speed up your online activities.

This excellent browser has many features that enable a greater level of protection and privacy controls. It includes a built-in safeguard that blocks ads and malicious downloads from accessing your device. Has a private browser that will forget any of your search histories and won’t autofill your information. It even has an easy-to-apply Tor application for browsing through the onion router.

Getting online with added privacy protection is essential for many industries in today’s world. For example, journalists protect their sources better when they aren’t being tracked by significant government overreach or private corporations. Tech workers are more likely to share information with other departments if they don’t think someone is spying on their developments. Businesses are more likely to do research online if they don’t believe their competitors from around the world are trying to steal patents.

To better enable Maiar’s security features, they have included an authenticator and password manager. The authenticator works with mobile devices to receive SMS messages and confirm you are the authorized user for that device. The password manager is available as a one-stop-shop for all of your unique credentials in software with a proven history of advanced security.

The Maiar browser is backed by the famous Elrond Team of developers, advisors, engineers, and tech entrepreneurs that utilize blockchain technology to create safer and more secure products. Their work in the financial sector alone speaks to their incredible devotion to a more private internet world.

Download your copy of the powerful Maiar browser at https://browser.maiar.com/.