Mexican Caribbean — Lomas Hospitality, a proudly 100% Mexican-owned hotel group, successfully hosted LAW 2025

NEW YORK, 2025-12-10 — /EPR Network/ — Lomas Hospitality , the family-owned hotel group behind some of Mexico’s most acclaimed Mexican resorts in the Riviera Maya held its annual industry event from December 4–8. The gathering brought together leading travel advisors, tour operators, wholesalers, consortia partners, and media from across North America. The week focused on destination immersion, professional development, and the celebration of shared achievements—reinforcing Lomas Hospitality’s dedication to preserving and elevating authentic Mexican hospitality.

Strengthening the Global Travel Advisor Community

Participants included:

• Top-producing travel advisors and agencies

• Major tour operators and wholesalers

• Preferred supplier and consortia partners

• Travel trade and lifestyle media

LAW 2025 showcased Lomas Hospitality’s commitment to education, collaboration, and advisor empowerment, providing professionals with richer destination knowledge, exclusive access to product updates, and meaningful networking moments that support growth and unity across the tourism ecosystem.

Driving Innovation and Industry Leadership

During the annual Sales & Marketing Forum, attendees explored emerging market trends, shifts in consumer expectations, and evolving travel behaviors.

The keynote session, “AI, Trends, and Mindset Shaping Tomorrow’s Travel Industry,” highlighted how adaptability, human connection, and responsible use of technology are transforming the advisor profession. While innovation enhances efficiency, the message was clear: strategic expertise and partnership remain at the heart of exceptional travel planning.

Immersive Experiences in the Mexican Caribbean

Throughout the week, advisors enjoyed curated experiences designed to deepen their understanding of the destination and the Lomas portfolio:

• Destination presentations and resort product showcases

• Signature More Inclusive™ culinary and cultural experiences

• Networking sessions with senior hospitality leaders

• Exclusive recognition moments celebrating outstanding 2025 production results

These immersive activities equipped advisors with powerful firsthand knowledge to elevate sales, strengthen client satisfaction, and drive tourism growth to Mexico.

Gala Awards Night: Celebrating Excellence, Resilience & Legacy

The closing night featured the prestigious Gala Awards, honoring advisors for their performance, loyalty, resilience, and long-standing partnership with Lomas Hospitality. Awards were determined through Bluma – Travel Agent Rewards Program production levels.

2025 Award Categories

• Crystal Awards (1, 2, 3): Recognizing advisors producing 101–1,000 room nights annually.

• Pearl Award: For advisors exceeding 1,001 room nights in a single year.

• Palm Award: Celebrating advisors whose resilience, adaptability, and loyalty reflect the enduring strength of the palm tree.

• Lomas Legacy Award: The highest distinction, honoring long-term commitment and exemplary leadership in the travel industry.

2025 Distinguished Honorees

• Palm Award México: Almira Saldaña, Viajes Trotamundo

• Palm Award USA: Mark Faldmo, Blue Planet Travel

• Lomas Legacy Award: Monica & Tom Karnes, LaMacchia Travel

These recognitions honor vital partnerships that continue to position Mexico as one of the world’s most beloved and dynamic travel destinations.

About Grupo Lomas

Founded in 1981 by Dolores López Lira and José Luis Martínez Alday, Grupo Lomas is one of Mexico’s most respected tourism corporations, with over four decades of experience in the Mexican Caribbean and Baja California.

The group’s portfolio includes Lomas Travel , a leading Tour Operator and Destination Management Company (DMC), and Lomas Hospitality , its hotel division, which operates El Dorado Resorts ( El Dorado Maroma , El Dorado Royale , El Dorado Casitas Royale , El Dorado Seaside Palms , and El Dorado Seaside Suites ), Generations Riviera Maya , Palafitos Overwater Bungalows , and Hidden Beach Au Naturel Resort .

The company also owns Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Riviera Maya and El Cielo Valle de Guadalupe, and complements its structure with Exotic Travelers, an exclusive vacation membership club, and the Parks & Experiences Division, which includes Aqua Nick Water Park , Maroma Beach , and Rancho Bonanza .

Committed to innovation, sustainability, and service excellence, Grupo Lomas continues to strengthen the global reputation of the Mexican Caribbean as a world-class tourism destination.

Media Contact:

Silvia Ferrer | PR for Lomas Hospitality

presslomashospitality@ferrconn.com

Press Room

SOURCE: Lomas Hospitality