Infrastructure Development : Key Driver For Structural Adhesive Market Demand

Market Overview

The demand for structural adhesives witnessed strong decline in 2020 due to stringent rules and regulations imposed in Covid-19 pandemic. Lockdown caused a postponement in structural adhesives production and deliveries. As the impact of pandemic is getting down in 2021, the market players are focusing on stabilizing their position through continuation in their relentless efforts.

In 2021, shifting preferences from welding, rivets andtraditional fastening methods to advanced structural adhesives continues to boost the growing demands for structural adhesives in different sectors.

Growing Investment in Infrastructure Development: A Key Driver for Structural Adhesive Demand

Growth in infrastructure and increasing government spending in construction and commercial buildings is expected to drive the demand for structural adhesive in the construction sector. Moreover, changing trends in furniture designs are likely to boost the demand further.

In recent years, the use of advanced adhesive technologies has become prominent in the construction sector. Development of processes and technologies for easy heal, recycle, and self-heal of the bonded structure is also gaining traction across the globe with a rise in modern infrastructure.

Regional Analysis and Forecast

Asia Pacific Key to Structural Adhesive Market Growth

Asia Pacific and Japan are likely to continue dominance in the structural adhesive market. The demand for structural adhesive is growing in India and China owing to the significant rise in the infrastructure and construction sector.

India is likely to spend billions on development of infrastructure. Meanwhile, countries across the globe are showing significant interest in investing in India, with a special focus on renewable energy, real estate, textile and automotive sector.

The major demand for structural adhesive in Asia Pacific is likely to come from automotive, infrastructure, marine, and truck and bus application.

North America and Europe are also expected to witness significant growth in the structural adhesive market. Increasing use of lightweight and small components in various sectors in the US is driving the demand for structural adhesives in the country.

Competitive Landscape Analysis On Structural Adhesive Market:

Some of the leading players in the structural adhesive market are

Henkel AG

3M

Hubei Huitian Adhesive Enterprise Co.

Scott Bader

SIKA AG

Lord Corporation

Dow Chemical Company

Ashland

ITW

