Processed Cheese to Create an Absolute $ Opportunity of Over US$ 5,000 Mn by 2022

The sales of cheese market is projected to exhibit sluggish growth during the forecast period 2017 to 2022. Derived from a number of milk sources including buffalo, cow, sheep, and goat, the variety of cheese produced include mozzarella, feta, blue cheese, and cheddar. The market is estimated to surpass US$ 100,000 Mn in revenues by 2022-end.

Cheese encompasses excessive content of fats, which has been limiting its consumption, especially among obese people across the globe. In addition, high consumption of cheese leads to a number of negative health effects, which include increases in cholesterol levels, and cardiac arrests. A tremendous rise has been witnessed in the awareness about the health impacts of cheese consumption among people since the recent past. Volatile economic conditions in underdeveloped and developed economies are further impeding people’s ability to pay more for dairy products, whose prices are increasing significantly. These factors might act as restraints for the growth of the global cheese market over the forecast period.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=138

A major factor sustaining the growth of the market is the inevitable requirement for convenience food around the world. Shortage of time to prepare elaborate meals by conventional methods is expected to influence demand for packaged food items, coupled with easy & quick options for meals. This includes products such as cheese, which are utilized by people for preparing fast and simple food items, which makes it convenient and easy for consumers to cope up with their busy daily regime. Moreover, the increasing number of working women, along with the soaring disposable income of people, especially in developed countries, are expected to sustain demand for cheese as well as its by-products. Most of the market players are concentrating on expanding their presence in the global market, adopting key strategies including interesting marketing campaigns, attractive packaging methods, and the introduction of innovative products.

Key Trends of Global Cheese Market

Based on sales channels, modern grocery retailers are estimated to remain dominant in the market, in terms of revenues. With roughly one-third market revenue share in 2017, the modern grocery retailers are expected to witness a rise of 36 BPS in market share by 2022-end.

Traditional grocery retailers will continue to be the second-largest sales channel in the global cheese market by 2022-end.

Based on product type, processed cheese, and unprocessed cheese sales will continue to exhibit similar CAGRs through 2022.

Unprocessed cheese is expected to remain sought-after in the global market, with sales estimated to account for around two-thirds market revenue share over the forecast period.

The processed cheese will create an absolute $ opportunity of over US$ 5,000 Mn during the forecast period.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=138

Currently, North America is the most lucrative market for cheese, and this region is projected to retain its dominance in the global cheese market from 2017 to 2022.

The markets for cheese in Middle East & Africa (MEA), and North America are anticipated to register parallel increase through 2022.

Market Taxonomy

Product Type Processed Cheese

Unprocessed Cheese Sales Channel Modern Grocery Retail

Traditional Grocery Retail

Non-Grocery Retail

Other channels

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/138

Leading players listed in Fact.MR’s report on the global market for cheese include Sargento Foods Inc., Arla Foods amba, Mondelez International, Inc., Savencia SA, Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, Almarai – Joint Stock Company, Koninklijke FrieslandCampina N.V., Associated Milk Producers, Inc., Groupe Lactalis S.A., and Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd.

Read More Trending and Similar Reports from Fact.MR – https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2020/03/05/1995769/0/en/Premium-Brands-Pushing-Whiskey-Market-Prospects-through-2029-Blended-Grain-Whiskeys-to-Remain-Top-Selling-Projects-a-New-Fact-MR-Study.html

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com