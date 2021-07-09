Global Raw Beet Root Sugar Market to Represent a Value of Over US$ 5,000 Mn Through 2022

Growing prevalence of diabetes has led to an upsurge in healthy food products in the global food industry. Rich in healthy properties such as vitamin C, raw beetroot sugar is projected to witness substantial demand among the cosmetic manufacturers. A recently published report reveals that the sales of raw beetroot sugar market is projected to reflect a steady CAGR growth over the predicted period, 2017–2022.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=162

Key Trends of Raw Beet Root Sugar Market

As an alternate source of sugar, manufacturers use raw beetroot sugar in the food sector. Growing prevalence of diabetes has led to an increasing demand for beetroot sugar among the diabetic food manufacturers globally. Raw beetroot sugar is further expected to represent substantial demand among animal food manufacturers attributed to various healthy qualities globally. Such factors are likely to contribute towards the global market growth of raw beetroot sugar during the projected period.

With high content of vitamin C, application of raw beetroot sugar is not limited to food industry. Raw beetroot sugar is projected to witness substantial demand in the cosmetic industry. Manufacturers in the cosmetic industry represent considerable demand for beetroot sugar in cosmetic products such as sugar scrubs. Moreover, raw beetroot sugar helps in reduction of blemishes and acne, due to which cosmetic manufacturers witness steady consumption for products such as body washes, bathing soaps and face masks. Surge in production of blushes and lip glosses is further projected to impact the global growth of raw beetroot sugar throughout 2022.

Livestock to Register Significant Growth

Organic sugar and brown (dark) sugar is projected to reflect an equivalent CAGR in the global market of raw beetroot sugar during the projected period. APEJ among other regions is projected to represent a major market for the raw beetroot sugar products globally. Brown (dark) sugar is projected to witness a relatively high growth in terms of revenue in the global market of raw beetroot sugar through 2022. This segment will represent more than US$ 1,000 Mn in the global market by 2022–end. Organic sugar product is projected to witness a significant growth in terms of revenue after brown (dark) sugar during the predicted period.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=162

Food processor is expected to witness a relatively high growth in terms of revenue in the global market of raw beetroot sugar by 2017–end. This segment will represent a value of US$ 700 Mn in the global market of raw beetroot sugar by the end of 2017. Livestock feed among other end users is projected to reflect a relatively high CAGR in the global market of raw beetroot sugar during the projected period. In 2017, retailers is projected to witness a significant growth in terms of revenue in the global market of raw beetroot sugar after the food processor segment.

Market Taxonomy

Product Typ Brown (Dark) Sugar

Organic Sugar End User Food Processors

Livestock Feed

Retailers

Industrial Uses

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/162

Market Players Operating in the Global Market

Key players in the global market of raw beetroot sugar are Wilmar International Limited, Shree Renuka Sugars Limited, Cosan SA Industria and Commercio, Suedzucker AG, Associated British Foods Plc., Tereos international limited, American Crystal Sugar Company, Louis Dreyfus, and Nordzucker Gmbh & Co KG.

Read More Trending and Similar Reports from Fact.MR – https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2019/10/07/1925890/0/en/Mycoprotein-Products-a-US-200-Million-Market-Will-Be-the-Future-of-Nutritive-Non-Meat-Protein-Finds-Fact-MR.html

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com