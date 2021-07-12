Cardiac Mapping Market worth $2.1 billion – Growth in the Geriatric Population

PUNE, India, 2021-Jul-12 — /EPR Network/ — The report “Cardiac Mapping Market by Product (Contact Mapping Systems (Electroanatomical Mapping, Basket Catheter Mapping), Non-contact Mapping Systems), Indication (Atrial Fibrillation, Atrial Flutter, AVNRT), Region – Global Forecast” the global cardiac mapping market size is expected to reach USD 2.1 billion by 2024 from USD 1.4 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 8.7%.

The inclusion of new entrants in the market, growing investments, funds, and grants, increasing incidence of target diseases, and growth in the geriatric population are the key drivers of the cardiac mapping systems market.

Recent Developments in Cardiac Mapping Market;

– In 2019, Acutuc medical partnered with Peerbridge Health, US. Under the partnership, Peerbridge Health offered its advanced ambulatory ECG—Peerbridge Cor that has been cleared to detect up to 26 different arrhythmias to be used with the AcQMap System.

– In 2018, Royal Philips acquired EPD Solutions, Israel, an innovator in image-guided procedures for cardiac arrhythmias.

The contact cardiac mapping segment is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period;

By product, the cardiac mapping market is segmented into contact cardiac mapping (electroanatomical mapping, basket catheter mapping, traditional endocardial mapping) and non-contact cardiac mapping. The contact cardiac mapping segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. Advantages offered by contact cardiac mapping, such as detection of the precise locations of mapping and ablation catheters in a three-dimensional environment, also with multi-electrode basket catheter, recording just a few beats might be enough to uncover the arrhythmia circuit; these factors are increasing its adoption. Consequently, the demand for cardiac mapping devices for diagnosing complex arrhythmias is also growing.

Atrial fibrillation held the largest share of the cardiac mapping systems market in 2019;

Cardiac mapping is used widely for the identification, characterization, and localization of an arrhythmia. The cardiac mapping systems indication market is segmented into atrial fibrillation, atrial flutter, atrioventricular nodal reentry tachycardia (AVNRT), other arrhythmias. The atrial fibrillation segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, a trend that is expected to continue during the forecast period. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the rising incidences of AF throughout the globe.

Geographically;

North America held the largest share of the market in 2019 and is projected to continue to do so during the forecast period. Factors such as the increase in approval rate of mapping systems and clinical trials validating cardiac mapping systems in the US, high incidence of CVDs, growing focus of government organizations on providing funding for research, and increasing geriatric population in Canada are driving the North American cardiac mapping systems market.

Key Market Players;

The major vendors in the cardiac mapping market include Biosense Webster (US), Abbott (US), and Boston Scientific Corporation (US). These leading players offer a strong suit of products for cardiac mapping and have a broad geographic presence. The other players in this market include Medtronic (Ireland), MicroPort Scientific Corporation (China), EP Solutions SA (Switzerland), Acutus Medical (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Royal Philips) (Netherlands), Lepu Medical (China), BIOTRONIK (Germany), AngioDynamics (US), BioSig Technologies (US), APN Health (US), CoreMap (US), Kardium (Canada), Catheter Precision (US), and Epmap-System (Germany).