Geotextiles Market Revenue Driver, Restraint, Challenge & Growth Opportunities, 2027

The global Geotextiles Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global geotextiles market is anticipated to reach USD 11.3 billion by the end 2027, according to a new report released by Million Insights. It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2020 to 2027. Rising demand for geotextiles to control soil erosion and rising adoption for construction of roads and other infrastructural projects such as railways and drainage systems owing to its high tensile strength are some of the major forces driving the market growth over the forecast period.

Key Players:

Koninklijke Ten Cate B.V.

GSE Holdings, Inc.

NAUE GmbH & Co. KG

Officine Maccaferri S.p.A.

Low and Bonar PLC

Propex Operating Company, LLC

Fibertex Nonwovens A/S

TENAX Group

AGRU America

Global Synthetics

HUESKER Group

TYPAR

Growth Drivers:

Factors such as cost-effectiveness and durability of geotextiles and rising awareness regarding erosion of soil are anticipated to propel the product demand across the globe. Moreover, certain initiatives and regulatory policies have helped in promoting the product and increasing awareness about the advantages of geotextiles which is projected to significantly impact the growth of the market.

Rising construction industry and growing infrastructural activities in China are projected to propel the demand for geotextiles in the region. Moreover, rising investments of government for infrastructural development in the country is anticipated to further proliferate the product demand over the forecast period.

Various governments are investing in infrastructural projects for development of their economies. Therefore, there has been high demand witnessed for geotextiles across different regions. Rising adoption of geotextiles in U.S. for maintaining their drainage systems is anticipated to further fuel the growth of geotextile market. These geotextiles form a channels for smooth flow of water and other fluids.

Application Outlook:

Road construction

Erosion prevention

Drainage

Product Outlook:

Non-woven

Woven

Material Outlook:

Polypropylene

Polyester

Polyethylene

Regional Outlook:

Rising adoption of geotextiles in countries such as Canada and U.S. for maintaining their drainage systems is projected to propel the product demand over the forecast period. Moreover, rising demand for geotextiles in Europe to control and reduce soil erosion caused by water bodies is projected to propel the regional market growth.

The market for geo textiles in Middle East & Africa is projected to attain a significant growth from 2020 to 2027 owing to its extensive usage in construction of roads. Moreover, high tensile strength offered by the product along with its cost-effectiveness are some of the factors making the product highly suitable for construction of roads.

Rapid growth in the industrial sector coupled with rising infrastructural development in countries such as India and China are some of the major factors driving the market for geotextiles in Asia Pacific.

