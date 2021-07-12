The global market of food service utensils is likely to increase in the forecast period because of its extensive use in hotel and catering services. According to Fact.MR, its market is likely to grow at an average higher-digit CAGR (compound annual growth rate) in the forecast period.

East Asia dominated the global market for food service utensils in 2018. North America and Europe regions are expected to witness a sizable rise in the overall sales of food service utensils.

Global Food Service Utensils Market Segmentation

The global food service utensils market can be segmented into type, material type, and end use. By type of the food service utensils, the global market can be categorized into basket, fork, servers, knife, ladle, and others.

By material type, it is categorized into stainless steel, aluminum, plastics, glass, and others. By the end use of food service utensils, its market can be segmented into household, hotels, cafeteria, catering services, and others. The catering services segment is further segmented into wedding service , corporate , cocktail , bento , buffet catering, and others.

The global food service utensils market can be segmented on the basis of the geographical region such as North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Emerging Countries.

Provided for Major Regions as Follows:-

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, rest of countries, etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Global Food Service Utensils Market – Key Players

The global market for food service utensils comprises several developers, who are primarily converging on developing advance version of food service utensils markets mainly for ease of catering services.

The companies are engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of food service utensils and are focused on expanding their business footprint by enhancing product portfolio related to the food service utensils markets.

Some key market participants are Miinox Wares, Vollrath Foodservice, American Aluminum Co., Tramontina USA, Inc., Vita Craft Co., Matfer Bourgeat USA, Inc., WRH Industries, Ltd., G.E.T. Enterprises, Inc., Mundial, Inc., Chemco Industries, Inc., Front of the House, Instawares, LLC, Linden Sweden, Inc., Progressus Company Inc., Pfeil & Holing, Inc., Mallet & Company, among other prominent players.

Key Data Points Covered in the Report :-

Elaborated scenario of the parent market

Transformations in the market dynamics

Detailed segmentation of the target market

Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume

Latest industry developments and trends

Competition landscape

Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made

Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis

Unbiased analysis on performance of the market

Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness

