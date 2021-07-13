Athens Technical College Selects BlackBeltHelp for 24×7 OneStop Student Services

Chicago, United States, 2021-Jul-13 — /EPR Network/ — The implemented OneStop support services regarding Admissions, Registration and Records, and Switchboard will instantly connect students, faculty, and staff to the support they need at all hours of the day.

Athens Technical College will also leverage the Simplify Platform to assist users with self-service options. These products will help the college to streamline their service delivery while strengthening communication and engagement – at a fraction of the cost.

Benefits to the Athens Technical College:

Serve students efficiently with 24×7 support

Delivering cost-effective services

Expanding service and increasing efficiency

The scope of support includes:



Application process

Admissions status

Requests for official transcripts

Requests for evaluation of transcripts

Add/Drop courses

Information on fee payment

Important dates for a semester

Registration information

Medical information

Residency status

Petition status

Enrollment priorities

Graduation applications

Grades

Advisor information

About Athens Technical College:

Athens Technical College is a unit of the Technical College System of Georgia in Athens, Georgia. It was founded in 1958 as Athens Area Vocational-Technical School. The school was renamed Athens Area Technical Institute in 1987 and took its current name in 2000. Athens Technical College is the first college in Georgia to join Achieving the Dream (ATD) and one of two technical college in the state to earn the Leader College distinction.

About BlackBeltHelp:



BlackBeltHelp is the #1 AI-powered Contact-Center-as-a-Service provider for students, faculty, and staff in higher education. Our solutions are designed to help higher education institutions unify all applications into a single, easy-to-navigate, analytics-powered dashboard to drive institutional processes and improve the user experience. Our integrated, omnichannel platform – Simplify empowers the institution to integrate disparate systems across the campus to provide a simple yet powerful student service tool that increases institutional efficiency and helps in achieving engagement objectives effortlessly.

