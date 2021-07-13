IRCC Issued 627 Invitations in EE Draw Held on July 7, 2021

Toronto, Canada, 2021-Jul-13 — /EPR Network/ — A total number of 627 Canada PNP candidates were invited in the newest Canada Express Entry draw held on July 7, 2021 by the Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) to apply for the permanent residency in Canada.

The deciding CRS score for the recently held Canada Express Entry was settled at 760 points. The Comprehensive Ranking System or the CRS is a point system which computes the score points for the prospective immigrants on some core factors such as age, educational qualification, work experience, language skills, partner’s skills etc. to assign a rank which later decides the chances to get the invitation to apply for the permanent residency in Canada on the IRCC.

A Canada Provincial nominee program is a unique pathway to immigrate to Canada with less stricter requirements as compared to the Canada Express Entry. The invitation for the Canada PNP is decided on the basis of the genuine intention of the candidate and the congruence between the candidate’s and province’s needs. The invited candidates are expected to contribute in the labour markets of the Canadian province to maintain the province’s economy.

Have a sneak peek at the table given below to learn the outcomes of the latest Canada EE draw held on July 7, 2021

Date of draw No. of invitations issued Minimum CRS score Category July 7, 2021 627 760 PNP pathway

The greatest benefit of the Canada PNP is its alignment with the Canada Express Entry which on successful nomination provides an additional 600 points to the candidate to help them out to climb the Express Entry pool and become a permanent resident of Canada.

Aspiring candidates who wish to fulfil their Canada PR journey within 6 months, must approach the Canada Express Entry which provides three major Canada immigration streams namely Federal Skilled worker Program, Federal Skilled Trades Program and the Canadian Experience Class.

With the Canada PR visa, the holder gets the opportunity to live, study and work in the country without any restriction and also extract some wonderful benefits such as medical benefits, social benefits etc.

The Canada PR points calculator is a tool which assists the aspiring candidates to calculate their Canada CRS score necessary for Canada immigration. The tool works the same way as the CRS point assessment grid used by the IRCC.

The Canada Express Entry draws occur fortnightly to invite the potential skilled workers to stay and work as a permanent resident in the land of maple. To catch all the latest gossip for the Canada immigration, an aspiring candidate must be versed with the recent Canada immigration news.

So, don’t be a couch potato and apply today for the Canada PR to get to the land of undying progress and unbeatable growth.

Try out our free online form to get an instant call back from one of our immigration experts to explain the entire Canada PR process to you.

https://www.aptechvisa.com/free-canada-assessment-form