PCR Thermal Cycler

PCR, or polymerase chain reaction, is a common technique used in research labs that deal with DNA, allowing researchers and technicians to replicate a single DNA sample millions of times over. This of course promotes the effective analysis and research of particular DNA sections. The technique was developed in the 1980s, but in that short amount of time it has already contributed to a myriad of research accomplishments.

PCR was developed in 1983 by an American biochemist named Kary Mullis, who was later awarded a Nobel Prize for improvements and discoveries he made in the field of chemistry. PCR makes it possible for millions of copies to be made of a single, small sample of DNA. Medical and biological researchers use PCR to identify specific genes, detect pathogens, and create a DNA profile for forensic applications.

To execute the PCR technique effectively, there are a few primary ingredients required. First – and most importantly – you need the DNA sample that will be copied. Next up is the primer, which actually initiates the PCR process. These primers are short stretches of DNA that bind to each side of the DNA sample that’s being replicated. You will also need DNA nucleotide bases, Taq polymerase enzyme, and a buffer to create an effective reaction.