Growing Air Passenger Traffic Estimated To Be Major Factor For Aircraft Engines Market Demand

Aircraft Engines Market Introduction & Dynamics

Aircraft engines are primary propulsion devices that produce the necessary thrust to generate lift for the aircraft to fly. These aircraft engines were synonymous in design to reciprocating engines used in automobiles but in the present world, a shift from reciprocating engines to jet aircraft engines has been observed.

Manufacturers of aircraft engines are continuously engaged in innovating such systems in order to reduce the overall weight and improve fuel efficiency and performance.

Air transportation have been developing with a fast pace over the last few years and this is directly impacting the aircraft engines market. Presently, the commercial aircraft industry fleet consist of nearly ~28,000 aircrafts, with APAC equaling the almost the North America market size.

The Demand of Aircraft Engines Market study includes the current market scenario on the global platform and also Sales of Aircraft Engines Market development during the forecast period.

Aircraft Engines Market Segmentation

The aircraft engines market can be segmented in a number of ways. Some of the prominent basis of classification being product type, sales channel and application.

On the basis of product type, the aircraft engines market can be segmented into:

Turbofan

Turboshaft

Turboprop

Piston Based

On the basis of sales channel, the aircraft engines market can be segmented into:

Line Fit

Retro Fit

On the basis of application, the aircraft engines market can be segmented into:

Commercial Aviation Narrow body aircraft Wide body aircraft Very large body aircraft Regional aircraft

Business Aviation

Military Aviation

Recreational Aviation

Regional Analysis and Forecast

Further, this Aircraft Engines Sales research study analyses Aircraft Engines market size, production, consumption and its advancement trends at global, regional, and country level and covers following region in its scope:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

Competitive Landscape Analysis On Aircraft Engines Market:

To provide decision-makers with credible insights on their competitive landscape, the Aircraft Engines industry research report includes detailed Aircraft Engines market competitive landscape analysis.

The competitive landscape analysis for Aircraft Engines Market includes detailed profiles of Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 players. The respective market share of Aircraft Engines manufacturers is provided so business leaders can understand the market scenario.

Examples of some of the market participants in the global aircraft engines market, identified across the value chain include:

Continental Motors Group

Safran Aircraft Engines

General Electric Co.

Pratt & Whitney (United Technologies Corporation)

IAE International Aero Engines AG

United Engine Corporation

Rolls-Royce plc

Motor Sich JSC

AVIC Aircraft Corporation Ltd.

Aero Engine Corporation of China

MTU Aero Engines AG

Barnes Group Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of key factors that are expected to drive the Demand of Aircraft Engines market. This study also provides a detailed overview of the opportunities along with the current trends observed in the Sales of Aircraft Engines market.

