Brand new Industrial Manufacturing ERP Software by TYASuite

Bangalore, India, 2021-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ —

Summary

TYASuite, the affordable ERP solution provider company, has launched a custom ERP solution for the manufacturing industry. The software is custom-designed to assist enterprises in running their manufacturing operations smoothly.

TYASuite manufacturing ERP module helps greatly with product costing, routing, scheduling, and throughout the entire cycle of development. A real-time bird’ eye view of the whole operation without the help of technical experts makes it much more valuable for the key stakeholders. Other team members such as production managers find it helpful with flexible multistage or single-stage production. The entire team gets freedom from the error-prone manual data entry process and even saves on printing papers. Among all the benefits, team collaboration is one of the critical benefits for making the coordination of geographically scattered teams possible and seamless.

However, the most apparent advantage it provides is increased profitability with valuable insights on segregated production costs like wastage or overhead. Its automated production planning and control make the accounting process accurate and hassle-free. So the companies can monitor their internal and external stock movement inside out. The valuable product insight enables the stakeholders to identify the most popular and least popular item in their system.

The native functions of the TYASuite manufacturing ERP solution empower users to retrieve product-related information through the complete life cycle of production to disposal. All of the data can be centrally accessible and reusable at any point in time.

Key Benefits:

Manage, track & schedule production with data-based insight and real-time info.

Manufacture all products in different ways at multiple locations.

Minimize cost by improving quality with embedded quality management.

Define your operations, and restrict the functions for each factory.

Create a pre-fixed routing of operations and use the same in creating production requests.

Auto-generate production requests based on defined parameters with production management.

Comfortably accessible from any part of the globe with a suitable device.

Print job traveler to empower the team with complete control of production items, process, raw material, and more.

Apart from those, some unique features like multistage production processes, automated accounting, inbuilt procurement, and location control make it a promising tool for manufacturers. This tool is an apt addition to the cloud ERP kit of the TYASuite, which has many more custom solutions for the industry.